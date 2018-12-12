Charlotte Hornets' Jeremy Lamb, right, shoots his go-ahead and eventual game-winning basket over Detroit Pistons' Stanley Johnson (7) during the second half Wednesday. The Hornets won 108-107, handing the Pistons their sixth consecutive loss. (Photo: Chuck Burton, AP)

Charlotte, N.C. — There are losses and bad losses.

Then, there’s what happened to the Pistons on Wednesday night.

They had an 11-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and squandered it in a matter of minutes.

Kemba Walker led a frenetic run in the final five minutes, guiding the Charlotte Hornets to a 108-107 victory at the Spectrum Center. The loss extends the Pistons’ losing streak to a season-long six games and drops them to 13-13.

Blake Griffin had 26 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and Andre Drummond 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks.

The defense got the Pistons back in the game in the third quarter but their struggling offense short-circuited after they took a 101-91 lead with 6:23 remaining. The Hornets (14-13) scored the next 13 points — Walker had 11 of those — for a 104-101 lead with 46.8 seconds remaining.

Drummond completed a three-point play to tie it and Walker (31 points and nine assists) split a pair of free throws with 30.6 seconds left. Griffin had a chance to regain the lead but missed both free throws.

On the next possession, Jeremy Lamb (13 points) made one of two free throws for a two-point lead. Langston Galloway (17 points) was fouled and made both free throws to tie it.

On their last possession, the Hornets drained the clock to the final seconds and Lamb made a desperation jumper with 0.3 seconds left, for a 108-106 lead.

In their raucous celebration, the Hornets had too many players on the court and were assessed a technical foul, and Galloway made the free throw. The Pistons had one last full-court pass to attempt a shot, but the Hornets picked off the pass and held on the win.

The Pistons were in control, with a 93-82 lead entering the fourth quarter. Tony Parker (16 points) and Malik Monk hit a basket each and Monk added a 3-pointer as part of a 7-2 run. The Pistons later got the lead back to 10 after jumpers by Bruce Brown (eight points and six rebounds) and Jose Calderon for a 101-91 advantage at the 6:23 mark.

Observations

► 1. The Pistons had been struggling in third quarters this season, turning small halftime deficits into double-digit deficits heading into the fourth quarter. They turned things around, with their best third quarter of the season, scoring 38 points and turning a 60-55 deficit into an 11-point advantage.

► 2. Dwane Casey said the Pistons’ offense would kick into high gear when the 3-pointers started to fall — and he was right. After a tough 2-for-10 start, the Pistons went 10-of-16 in the next spurt. During a stretch n the third quarter, their three made baskets were all 3-pointers and that’s when they were able to stretch out the lead.

► 3. Bruce Brown turned up his energy on the defensive end, which was critical during a stretch early in the third quarter, He got a couple of steals and easy baskets to help get a 6-0 run that regained the lead. The rookie has had his christening with some of the toughest guards in the league but held his own against Kemba Walker, who was finding his own offensive game with cuts and shots at the basket.

► 4. Luke Kennard didn’t have the same rhythm that he had in his start on Monday against the Sixers, but he did make a couple 3-pointers and looked as aggressive in finding his shot. When Reggie Bullock returns to the lineup, Kennard likely will stay in the starting group, providing some scoring punch that Glenn Robinson III didn’t give during his time. It’s a shift for the Pistons, but with so many injuries, it’s their new normal.

