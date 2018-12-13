Markelle Fultz was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. (Photo: Chris Szagola, Associated Press)

The NBA trade winds are blowing, and there’s a hint of a whisper in the breeze with the Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz.

The Pistons are doing their due diligence and are showing interest in the trade market for the oft-injured Fultz, a league source confirmed Thursday to The Detroit News.

Fultz, 20, was the top overall pick by the Sixers, after they traded with the Boston Celtics to move up from third to No. 1. Fultz has played in just 19 games this season and has been out since Nov. 19; he’s since been diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome, a nerve-compression disorder that affects muscles in the torso.

As a rookie, Fultz averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds last season but played in only 14 games, as his injuries mounted. This season, the numbers are similar: His case is one of the most mysterious in recent years in the NBA, with many experts believing some of Fultz’s basketball struggles to be as much mental and psychological as they are physical.

It’s unclear what the asking price for Fultz would be, but with the Pistons’ precarious salary-cap situation, there would have to be some corresponding moves. Fultz’s contract calls for salaries of $8.3 million this season, $9.7 next year and a team option for $12.3 million in 2020-21.

The Pistons dealt their 2018 first-round pick in last season’s big trade to obtain Blake Griffin and it appears very unlikely that they would include another first-rounder in any deal. In that case, the potential trade pieces could include expiring contracts, such as Ish Smith ($7 million) or Reggie Bullock ($2.5 million).

Both players would interest the Sixers because they covet smaller contracts and 3-point shooting.

Bullock was second in the NBA from beyond the arc last season, at 44.6 percent. Bullock, 27, is shooting 35 percent this season but has had a sprained ankle on two occasions this season, causing him to miss eight games. He would be an addition to their reserve group and his size and defense would be an upgrade.

Smith, 30, has had two stints with the Sixers, in 2014-15 and the following season, before signing a three-year deal for $18 million with the Pistons. He’s shooting 33 percent on 3-pointers and could provide a change-of-pace option in their second unit, to augment T.J. McConnell.

While no move appears imminent, the Pistons are exploring trade options.

LibertyBallers.com was first to report the Pistons’ interest, on Wednesday.

