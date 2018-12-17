Bucks forward D.J. Wilson (5) fouls Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (7) in the second half. (Photo: Paul Sancya, Associated Press)

Detroit — This was the Blake Griffin that the Pistons thought they were getting in their trade with the Clippers last season. He’s turned out to be even more than that.

Griffin put on the full display of his repertoire on Monday night, going for a triple-double.

It wasn’t enough, as the Pistons fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 107-104, at Little Caesars Arena.

Griffin finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists — and 10 turnovers — for his second triple-double with the Pistons (14-14).

BOX SCORE: Bucks 107, Pistons 104

Reggie Bullock had 22 points, including five 3-pointers and Stanley Johnson had a season-high 20 points off the bench.

The Bucks (20-9) had an 81-67 lead in the final minutes of the third quarter, but the Pistons mounted a rally. They scored the last 10 points of the period, with a dunk by Johnson, two free throws from Griffin and a lay-in from Jon Leuer off a pass from Griffin, to close within seven.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 points, 12 rebounds and five assists) opened the fourth with a three-point play but Johnson and Langston Galloway answered with back-to-back 3-pointers — part of a 22-5 run that pulled the Pistons ahead, 89-86, on Johnson’s 3-pointer with 9:01 left.

D.J. Wilson answered with a lay-in and Sterling Brown had a drive and a 3-pointer in the Bucks’ 9-2 response, with two more free throws from Khris Middleton (22 points and six assists)

Johnson fueled the Pistons comeback with four 3-pointers, part of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. His last 3-pointer pulled the Pistons within 100-99.

The Pistons had another run, with a driving bank shot by Johnson and a jumper by Bullock to pull within 107-104 with 37.7 seconds left.

They had a couple of looks on the final possession to try to tie it but Griffin missed a couple looks at 3-pointers and the Bucks held on.

Observations

1. Reggie Bullock got off to a good start and that energy resonated throughout the game. He scored the first eight points and set the tone for the first quarter with his shooting. He hit four 3-pointers in the game, continuing his good play since returning from a sprained ankle. Casey called Bullock an integral piece of the starting unit and his outside shooting showed why.

2. Jon Leuer is starting to get a rhythm to his game with his increased minutes. Although Zaza Pachulia (illness) was available after missing Saturday’s game, he was available Monday but didn’t play against the Bucks because of defensive matchup issues. He was solid again, with eight points off the bench as the backup center.

3. Griffin struggled to get his offensive production going in the early part of the game but chipped away by doing the little things: finding teammates and getting rebounds. His defense wasn’t stellar, but Griffin was the hub of the offense, always, and didn’t force the action but let the game come to him. The 10 turnovers showed the trouble he had in handling the ball, as he didn’t have his normal scoring touch.

4. Johnson has struggled mightily on 3-pointers this season but down the stretch in the fourth, he was clutch, with three 3-pointers as part of his 11 points in the first seven minutes of the period. He added one to bring the Pistons within 100-99 at the 3:45 mark. He got into a good shooting rhythm and looked more confident on those shots than he has most of the year.

5. The Pistons’ defense on Antetokounmpo was lax for most of the game. He had several easy looks at the rim and his dunks and easy lay-ins were deflating after he got in the lane uncontested. Many teams have the same problems, but Antetokounmpo had an easier time Monday that normal against the Pistons.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard