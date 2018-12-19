CLOSE Griffin had 34 points, including five 3-pointers, after playing through flu-like symptoms. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Taj Gibson (67) in the fourth quarter Wednesday. Griffin finished with 34 points as the Pistons defeated the Timberwolves 129-123 in overtime. (Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP)

Minneapolis — Through three quarters, it wasn’t a game that was easy on the eyes.

Then came the fourth.

For the first three periods, the Pistons looked to be sleepwalking listlessly through the motions but staying close enough to make the game interesting.

After starting the game with a 12-0 run, they gave up 10 straight points and fell behind by 14 at the start of the fourth quarter. At several stages, they looked to be out of it.

Then came the comeback.

The Pistons whittled away, using a 16-5 spurt midway through the final period to pull within reach, before taking the lead in the final minute. It went back and forth, into overtime, before the Pistons held on for a thrilling, 129-123, overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Target Center.

Blake Griffin had 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists, Reggie Bullock added a career-best 33 points, including going 7-of-12 on 3-pointers, and Reggie Jackson added 24 points and six assists for the Pistons (15-14).

Andre Drummond (16 points and 16 rebounds) made a putback with 0.6 seconds remaining in regulation and added a stepback 3-pointer in overtime to give the Pistons a 123-122 lead with 2:43 left.

The Timberwolves (14-17) tied it on a free throw by Karl-Anthony Towns (16 points and eight rebounds) but Drummond split a pair of free throws to tie it at 123. From there, the Wolves didn’t score again, and the Pistons pulled away with a basket and free throw from Jackson and two free throws by Bullock for the final margin.

Observations

1. At almost every turn, the Wolves seemed to have more want-to and drive to get to loose balls and offensive rebounds. They led in second-chance points, 18-12, and even from the eye test, the extra effort wasn’t there for the Pistons.

2. Drummond usually has good outings and production against Towns but couldn’t get things going. Drummond only had five field-goal attempts through the first three quarters and didn’t have his usual energy on the offensive boards, where he garners much of his scoring. When he’s not playing with his typical jumping and hustling on both ends, it’s harder for him to be effective. He picked it up in the final minutes of regulation and overtime.

3. Coach Dwane Casey had been using Jose Calderon down the stretch in the fourth quarter in the last two games but after Jackson had 14 points, on 4-of-7 shooting in the first three quarters, he looked to have earned another look. Jackson came back midway through the fourth and finished out the game, adding seven points in the final seven minutes.

4. Jon Leuer had moved ahead of Zaza Pachulia in recent games as the backup center — some due to matchups and some due to improved play. Leuer got the minutes in the first half, but Casey went back to Pachulia in the third and fourth quarters, looking to get more muscle than versatility in the front court.

5. The Pistons shot 42 percent (20-of-48) on 3-pointers in the game and it was their saving grace, as they had to erase the 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and stay above water in the overtime period. Beyond Bullock’s seven 3-pointers, Griffin added five and Langston Galloway two

