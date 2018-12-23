Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Bullock (25) has the ball knocked away by Atlanta Hawks center Dewayne Dedmon, right, and guard Kent Bazemore (24) during the first half. (Photo: Duane Burleson, AP)

Detroit — Down the stretch, it wasn’t Blake Griffin who carried the Pistons. It wasn’t even Andre Drummond or Reggie Jackson.

Or any starter.

Enter Langston Galloway.

With the Pistons trailing by double digits, Galloway got going, scoring all of the Pistons’ points in the first six-plus minutes of the fourth quarter to help fuel a comeback.

It wasn’t enough, though, as the Pistons couldn’t get all the way back from a 17-point deficit, taking a 98-95 loss to the struggling Atlanta Hawks on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena. It’s the ninth loss in the last 12 games for the Pistons (15-16), who fell below the .500 mark for the second time this season.

BOX SCORE: Hawks 98, Pistons 95

Galloway finished with 18 points, Jackson 16, Griffin 15 and Drummond had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

Griffin had a chance to tie it or take the lead with 23 seconds remaining but missed two free throws and the Hawks (9-23) held the lead. The Pistons never were able to get the lead in the final minute, fouling the Hawks, who made five of six free throws to close it out.

The Pistons got all the way back, following Galloway’s flourish with a 3-pointer by Jackson, a putback by Zaza Pachulia and two free throws from Griffin to cut the lead to 88-87 at the 2:55 mark.

Vince Carter (18 points and seven rebounds) hit a fadeaway jumper but Galloway answered with a floater to stay within one. Jeremy Lin hit a reverse lay-in and Jackson scored two free throws before Griffin’s big misses.

Observations

1. The Pistons’ offensive woes are well-documented, but they seem to be hitting a new low in the past couple games. The loss in Charlotte came with 86 points and some concerns about the variety of offense that they run beyond isolation plays for Griffin. It showed again Sunday, hitting only 34.5 percent on 3-pointers and struggling to make open shots.

2. Luke Kennard started the game but didn’t open the third quarter. It’s unclear whether it was injury-related, but Kennard didn’t return to the game and had both knees wrapped as he sat on the bench. The Pistons continue to struggle at the wing positions, with Glenn Robinson III (ankle sprain) still sidelined. Kennard has had one good game with the starting unit; it seems that Kennard has a better groove going with the second unit, where he’s better able to play with an open floor.

3. Coach Dwane Casey went with more minutes for Pachulia over Jon Leuer in the second group, as Alex Len was a bigger presence inside. Pachulia held his own and finished with seven points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes. Leuer had been playing well in his stints, so it doesn’t look to be related to performance but matchups.

4. The Pistons again were streaky in their shooting and like the Hornets loss, they had to try to overcome a double-digit deficit down the stretch in the fourth quarter. It was a carbon copy against the Hawks, who raced out to the lead in the second quarter and kept the Pistons at bay.

5. Drummond didn’t play down the stretch of the fourth quarter but returned in the final minute when the Pistons had a chance to tie it. Drummond usually plays in the final minutes of games, even when he’s struggling defensively, but this was a different tactic that hadn’t been used much.

