Detroit Pistons' Stanley Johnson, left, shoots against Orlando Magic's D.J. Augustin, right. (Photo: John Raoux, Associated Press)

Orlando, Fla. — During a stretch of games when wins are like diamonds — rare but precious — the Pistons are at a point they’ll take having a close game in the final minutes. With so many double-digit losses of late, they’re just trying to hang on until they can right the ship.

The Pistons trailed by nine with 3:34 remaining but grasped and clawed to get within one possession in the final seconds Sunday. They tied it with 2.5 seconds remaining, but Evan Fournier made a floater at the buzzer, sending the Orlando Magic to a 109-107 victory at Amway Center.

It’s the second straight loss for the Pistons (16-18) and fourth in the last five games.

BOX SCORE: Magic 109, Pistons 107

The Pistons tied it at 107 when Reggie Bullock made all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt. The Magic (15-20) got it out of bounds on the side and Fournier (13 points) got to the free-throw line and put up the winning shot.

It was a heartbreaking loss for the Pistons, who were down, 104-95, with 3:34 remaining on a lay-in by Nikola Vucevic (22 points and 11 rebounds). The Pistons responded with a 9-1 run, with a pair of baskets by Bruce Brown, a 3-pointer by Bullock and a reverse lay-in by Reggie Jackson (11 points), to pull within 105-104 with 8.9 seconds left.

The Pistons couldn’t stop Terrence Ross, who got free for a breakaway dunk and the Magic had a three-point margin, before Bullock was fouled on the Pistons’ final possession.

When he made all three free throws, the Pistons looked to be in a spot to force overtime, until Fournier’s winning basket.

Observations

1. Drummond had another double-double but was mired in foul trouble for most of the game. He got his second foul at 3:46 of the first quarter and third at 3:56 of the second. He had to come out of the game before he could establish a good rhythm and picked up his fourth foul less than a minute into the fourth quarter. The stats indicated he had a mediocre game, but his energy told a different story for the spurts he was in the game.

2. Bruce Brown is finding his footing as an energy defender, and as an offensive option. He’s getting to the rim more but making good decisions on when to drive and when to take 3-pointers. He had a couple of nice cuts to the rim and finishes at the basket that showed he’s more comfortable when he gets open opportunities.

3. Zaza Pachulia found a good niche in the pick-and-roll game, by creating space — that is, sticking out his tail — and finding the cutting guard for a back-door pass. It worked a few times in the game, with Luke Kennard, Brown and Jose Calderon, to perfection. He’s regarded as one of the best screeners around, but he showed an adeptness with four assists.

