Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe (6) drives against Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond during the first half of Tuesday's game. (Photo: Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press)

Milwaukee — The Pistons didn’t have an answer for the Bucks big man, who went for 25 points, including seven 3-pointers.

No, not Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Try Brook Lopez.

It didn’t seem to matter who was getting the ball for the Bucks, who thrashed the Pistons, 121-98, on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. It’s another lopsided loss — the second in the last three games — as the Pistons (16-19) fell to three games below .500 for the first time this season.

Antetokounmpo finished with a pedestrian 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Bucks (26-10), who have the best record in the NBA. But the bigger concern was the Pistons’ defense, which folded in the first quarter for the second time this season against the Bucks, who won the first meeting by 23 points.

What’s more, the Pistons have a back-to-back and face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Blake Griffin had 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Reggie Jackson had 19 points and three assists and Andre Drummond added 15 points and seven rebounds. The Bucks made it academic in the first half, building a 68-52 lead at halftime and stretching to 20 point midway through the third period. Their 9-2 spurt, with a jumper and two free throws by Khris Middleton (22 points) made it an 83-61 lead at the 7:07 mark.

Middleton added a three-point play but Drummond answered with a pair of three-point plays on back-to-back possessions. George Hill hit a reverse and Luke Kennard hit a 3-pointer to pull the Pistons within 17, but the Bucks didn’t relent.

Observations

1. Stanley Johnson didn’t play in the game, which is a significant change. In the last meeting, Johnson played 25 minutes and had a big assignment in helping guard Antetokounmpo. That responsibility fell to Jon Leuer, who looked to be overmatched — as most forwards in the league are.

2. Jackson looked composed and efficient in the first half, going 6-for-8 from the field for 15 points. He hit a pair of 3-pointers and stayed within the offense, adding three assists. Jackson had been fading in his usage, but he found a niche again, playing more off the ball. Defensively, he was much the same as the last meeting, as the Bucks had easy lanes around him to the basket.

3. Rookie guard Khyri Thomas (13 points) got some quality playing time in the first half, with four minutes in the backcourt. Dwane Casey said he wanted to see more of the rookie and with Jose Calderon struggling to guard the Bucks’ backcourt, Thomas was the next option. He went 3-of-6 from the field and hit a 3-pointer, along with 6-of-7 on free throws. With Ish Smith still out for another week or so, Thomas may get more looks to see what he might be able to contribute as the season continues.

4. Zaza Pachulia was held out of the game because of a right lower-leg contusion. Pachulia didn’t play in the previous meeting, which the Bucks won by three. Pachulia proved valuable in the last couple of games, especially in pick-and-roll situations, so the Pistons had to utilize other actions and spread those minutes to Griffin and Drummond.

5. In the three meetings against the Bucks this season, the Pistons have been beaten handily in two — the same two that Antetokounmpo had mediocre games. In their three-point win over the Pistons, he had 32 points, 12 rebounds and five assists but the other Bucks chipped in, as they did Tuesday night.

