Detroit Pistons Blake Griffin (23) goes up for a basket while guarded by Memphis Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht) (Photo: Karen Pulfer Focht, AP)

Memphis, Tenn. — It wasn’t the road trip they wanted, but the Pistons salvaged something out of the four-game trek.

After blowout losses at Indiana and Milwaukee and a buzzer-beating loss at Orlando, the Pistons finished their trip on a positive, taking a 101-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at FedEx Forum.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 101, Grizzlies 94

The win ends a skid of five losses in the last six games for the Pistons, who are off until Saturday, when the face the Utah Jazz at Little Caesars Arena.

Blake Griffin had 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, Reggie Jackson 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Luke Kennard and Reggie Bullock 13 points each for the Pistons (17-19).

The Grizzlies (18-19) trailed, 72-67, heading into the fourth quarter but Dillon Brooks (14 points) scored eight points in the first six-plus minutes, including the four straight points to pull within 83-82 at the 5:55 mark.

The Pistons surged ahead behind Kennard, who hit back-to-back 3-pointers — the second with the shot clock expiring — to kick-start a 13-0 run to make it a 96-82 with 2:44 remaining. Griffin hit a jumper, split a pair of free throws and finished on a drive to end the spurt.

The Grizzlies still had a run, as Kyle Anderson (15 points) scored five straight points to pull within nine. Kennard made three of six free throws in the final 1:02 to keep the door open for Memphis — which got a 3-pointer from rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. (26 points, 10 rebounds) to get within eight.

After Kennard missed his last two free throws with 41.3 seconds left, the Grizzlies were within five on a drive by Shelvin Mack. Bullock put it away with two free throws with 23 seconds left for the final margin.

Observations

1. The Pistons shot 43 percent (9-of-21) on 3-pointers in the first half, which kept them within a four-point margin. Bullock, Griffin and Jackson each had two 3-pointers and when those are falling, the offense clicks better. In the past few games, the spacing and some skip-passes have given shooters an extra second to get open looks.

2. Stanley Johnson (leg contusion) was a game-time decision but returned to the lineup after missing Tuesday’s game against the Bucks. Zaza Pachulia (leg contusion) was out for a second straight game, which limited the Pistons’ depth, but they managed against the Grizzlies big front line with Drummond and Griffin playing extended minutes and Leuer chipping in. He played six minutes in the first half but didn’t play in the second half.

3. Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. (Michigan State) looked good in his first matchup against the Pistons. He had 20 points and nine rebounds through the third quarter and went head-to-head with Griffin and Drummond. He was a force inside and looks like a nice building block for the Grizzlies.

4. In the back-to-back games, Griffin has had a lot of energy and attacked the rim. He had looked worn down in the first two games of the road trip but bounced back nicely against Memphis. He’s had just one game off this season and given the couple games before the western trip, there might be another if he can get a rest.

5. Jackson backed up his good offensive outing on Tuesday with another against the Grizzlies. He had a couple of good drives to the rim and hit four 3-pointers. He said Tuesday that he had been struggling to find a niche in the offense, but in the past couple games, he seems to have found a better footing.

