Detroit — It was a nice little reunion story for a minute.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey and San Antonio Spurs leading scorer DeMar DeRozan shared a warm hug and spent a few minutes catching up before Monday night's game. Casey and DeRozan were together for nine years in Toronto, where DeRozan began his career as a 19-year-old.

“He’s almost like a son,” Casey said before the game.

Then the game happened; specifically, the second quarter happened. DeRozan scored six points and triggered an 18-2 run against a beat-up Pistons’ second unit, sending the Spurs to their fifth straight win, 119-107 at Little Caesars Arena.

DeRozan ended up with 26 points (12 for 21 shooting) and nine assists. He also had a steal and two blocks.

The Pistons are now 4-14 since point guard Ish Smith, the catalyst of the second-unit, went out with an adductor injury. Back-up center ZaZa Pachulia (leg contusion) is also out, and his absence especially was felt in the fatal second quarter.

The Pistons, like they did Saturday in a loss to Utah, got off to a strong start, building a 21-9 lead and forcing Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to call timeouts in back-to-back possessions and sub out four of his starters.

The Spurs closed the quarter strong and cut the lead to six. The Pistons opened the second quarter with their second unit, plus center Andre Drummond, who played all 12 minutes of the first quarter, who stayed in for Pachulia.

Notably, Blake Griffin was also on the bench.

The results were bad for the home team. The Pistons went empty in their first eight possessions, with Drummond turning the ball over three times. They didn’t score for nearly four minutes. The Spurs turned that futility into a 12-0 spurt.

It was an 18-2 run, and a 45-33 Spurs lead, when Drummond went to the bench (slamming a chair in frustration) and Griffin re-entered. The Pistons, though, never fully recovered from that stretch.

Griffin, who had 18 points in the first half, finished with 34. Drummond, with an 11-point flurry in the fourth quarter, finished with 19 points.

The second unit did fare a little better at the start of the fourth quarter. They used reserve Jon Leuer (10 points) at center instead of Drummond and actually cut the Spurs lead to seven.

But the age-less LaMarcus Aldridge converted back-to-back three-point plays to restore order with less than eight minutes to play. Aldridge finished with 25 points.

DeRozan must have stoked some good memories for Casey, though, even if they came at the expense of his team on this night. He demonstrated all the stages of growth Casey went through with him in Toronto: the court awareness, the ability to create off pick-and-roll plays and the ability to score in isolation plays.

“He was our best passer last year,” Casey said. “He sees the court. He’s big, he’s taller than you think. His basketball IQ is off the charts. That’s what makes him such a great player. He’s so smart.”

Initially, Casey was criticized for using DeRozan in pick-and-rolls so often.

“Two years ago, we started using DeMar as a pick and roll player with Kyle Lowry, kind of moving Kyle to the two-position (shooting guard),” Casey said. “Everybody thought I was crazy. Now he’s one of the best passers out of the pick and roll. And Pop’s got him doing more of that, and more isolation — kind of back to his roots a little bit.”

DeRozan, though, gave Casey a new wrinkle for his scouting report. Before the game, Casey warned his defenders not to bite on DeRozan’s pump fake.

“We better stay on his pump fakes,” he said. “I am going to charge (Reggie) Bullock $100 every time he takes a pump fake. That’s something I know about DeMar, he’s gotten the best of them with that.”

DeRozan didn’t use his pump fake much. Didn't need to. Instead, he just kept his dribble and got to open spots on the floor.

