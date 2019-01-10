Tom Gores had a team meeting on Tuesday to discuss some of the issues and to give them his support. He said all of the players and staff showed up and it was a positive exchange. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Los Angeles — The Pistons are in their worst stretch of the season and Pistons owner Tom Gores got to see the team up close as they took on the Lakers on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

It was Blake Griffin’s first game back in the Los Angeles area since the Pistons acquired him from the Clippers last January. Gores is happy with how Griffin has jelled with the team but during their struggles, there’s still plenty of work to do.

“We couldn’t expect more from Blake than what he’s done. He has done incredible work and everybody didn’t know what he could do — but we couldn’t expect more,” Gores said during a halftime interview. “Beyond his stats, he really has been a great leader. Do we want to build around him? Absolutely.”

The Pistons revamped their front office after parting ways with Stan Van Gundy last summer but given their salary-cap situation and roster construction, there isn’t much wiggle room for senior advisor Ed Stefanski.

Through their struggles this year — and the Pistons (17-22) will finish below .500 at the midway point of the season following the loss to the Lakers — Gores sees it as a streak of adversity that the team will be able to withstand, with the outlook that they can turn things around in the second half behind Griffin and Andre Drummond.

Gores had a team meeting on Tuesday to discuss some of the issues and to give them his support. He said all of the players and staff showed up and it was a positive exchange.

“I like this team. I think they can work through the adversity,” Gores said. “Whether we want to say it or not, this team expects to be in the playoffs. This team does expect excellence. You have Andre and Blake — and these are major, major players.”

