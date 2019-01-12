Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin, second from right, passes the ball while pressured by Los Angeles Clippers' Danilo Gallinari, second from left, and Marcin Gortat, left, during the first half. Griffin finished with 44 points in his first game in the against the Clippers at the Staples Center since he was dealt by them last year. Detroit won 109-104. (Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP)

Los Angeles — The L.A. bright lights and the big moment weren’t too big for Blake Griffin.

Almost like a Hollywood script, Griffin drew all the attention in his first game playing against his former team, in the media crucible of Los Angeles.

Griffin looked right at home at Staples Center, scoring 26 of his 44 points in the first-half, much to the delight of the L.A. crowd, who cheered him heartily after he was introduced in the pregame and again during a timeout, when the Clippers showed a tribute video in the first half on the video board.

In the end, Griffin got the win, too, leading the Pistons to a 109-104 victory on Saturday afternoon at Staples Center.

Andre Drummond added 20 points and 21 rebounds and Reggie Bullock 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pistons (18-23), who snapped their four-game losing skid and gave them their first victory on the four-game western trip, which finishes Monday at Utah.

The Pistons had a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter and but the Clippers made a furious comeback, as Lou Williams (22 points) hit a 3-pointer and Tyrone Wallace had five points. His 3-pointer with 9:58 remaining ended the 10-2 run and trimmed the Pistons’ lead to two.

Griffin answered with a drive and a 3-pointer but the Clippers kept coming. They had another 7-0 spurt, with a pair of free throws from Danilo Gallinari (23 points), a lay-in by Montrezl Harrell (21 points, nine rebounds and six assists) and another Williams 3-pointer, which tied it at 97 at the 4:45 mark.

Bullock gave the Pistons the lead for good with a 3-pointer and after Williams pulled the Clippers (24-18) within one with a lay-in, the Pistons looked to put it away with seven straight point, with a Drummond dunk, another 3-pointer from Bullock and a hook by Griffin in the lane.

The Clippers pulled within three after a drive by former Piston Tobias Harris and two more free throws by Gallinari but Bruce Brown got a steal and made two free throws for the final margin.

