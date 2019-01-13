Rod Beard's 2018-19 Pistons midseason grades
Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2018-19 Detroit Pistons.
GUARDS Reggie Jackson Stats: 14.7 pts., 2.7 rebs., 4.2 assts., 34% 3FG in 41 games. Age: 28. Coming off last season’s ankle sprain, he had high expectations as a key piece with Blake Griffin. He’s been moved off the ball and in the role of a spot-up shooter, which he’s done pretty well. He doesn’t have the same speed and burst as previous years, and he’s still settling into his new role. Grade: C
Bruce Brown Stats: 5.1 pts., 2.8 rebs. 22% 3FG in 34 games. Age: 22. There weren’t high expectations when he was drafted in the second round, but the rookie looks like a draft-day steal. He’s worked his way into the starting lineup and is finding a niche as a defensive stalwart. He’s tough, and when his offense catches up, he’ll be dangerous. Grade: B
Ish Smith Stats: 9.2 pts., 3.0 assts., 33% 3FG in 22 games. Age: 30. It’s no coincidence that the Pistons’ slide came just after Smith’s groin injury. He’s a critical piece to their reserve unit, and they haven’t been able to replace his game-changing speed. He has shot better on 3-pointers, but not quite as well as last season. Grade: B-
Luke Kennard Stats: 7.1 pts., 2.7 rebs., 36% 3FG in 23 games. Age: 22. The second-year shooter missed a big chunk of the season because of an injury and has struggled to find a good groove since. Aside from a big 28-point game, he has been up and down and needs to look for his shot more aggressively and improve his defense. Grade: C
Langston Galloway Stats: 8.5 pts., 2.4 rebs., 35% 3FG in 40 games. Age: 27. He was mired on the bench for most of last season, but found a new role in the rotation under Casey. It’s been an up-and-down first half of the season, as his shot has come and gone, but he’s played hard in almost every game. Grade: C+
Jose Calderon Stats: 2.5 pts., 1.4 rebs., 21% 3FG in 35 games. Age: 37. He wasn’t projected to have a huge role as the third point guard, but because of Smith’s injury, he’s played in 35 games and played heavy minutes. He’s slowing down and the extended minutes seem to have impacted his production. Grade: C-
Khyri Thomas Stats: 3.7 pts., 1 rebs., 54% 3FG in nine games. Age: 22. The rookie was stuck on the bench in what looked to be a development year, but he’s found his way into spot minutes and has impressed Casey. He’s a good two-way player but his 3-point shooting could help him see more game time in the second half. Grade: B
FORWARDS Blake Griffin Stats: 25.6 pts., 8.3 rebs., 5.3 assts., 36% 3FG in 39 games. Age: 29. The rumors of his career being on the decline were slightly exaggerated. Griffin is experiencing a resurgent season, with the best year of his career. He’s evolved his game to become a point-power forward and has handled the increase in workload without issue. Grade: A-
Reggie Bullock Stats: 12.2 pts., 2.6 rebs., 40% 3FG in 33 games. Age: 27. After finishing second in the league at 45 percent on 3-pointers last season, he’s having another solid performance. He had another slow start, but he’s settling in nicely, scoring off double-teams on Griffin. Grade: B
Stanley Johnson Stats: 8.3 pts., 3.6 rebs., 27% 3FG in 36 games. Age: 22. He began the season as a starter, but he’s found a better fit coming off the bench as a pace-setter and defender. His shooting still needs to improve greatly to be a better 3-and-D option. He can help himself with more consistent play. Grade: C
Jon Leuer Stats: 4.4 pts., 2.7 rebs. in 27 games. Age: 29. He’s back healthy, but hasn’t been able to find a lot of playing time behind Griffin and Johnson. Leuer hasn’t been an effective 3-point shooter, which was his best trait, but he’s found other ways to scrap and add value. Grade: C
Glenn Robinson III Stats: 4.4 pts., 1.4 rebs., 28% 3FG in 28 games. Age: 25. He was supposed to be a better option at small forward, but after earning the starting job, an ankle injury sidelined him for a couple of weeks, putting the position back in flux. He doesn’t have the same athleticism as early in his career, but he can help if he’s more aggressive. Grade: C+
Henry Ellenson Stats: 6 pts., 4.5 rebs., 50% 3FG in 2 games. Age: 22. The writing was on the wall when the team declined his option for next year. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent and look potentially to start over somewhere else. He’s been inactive for most of the games this season and an ankle injury sidelined him even when he got a shot. Grade: Incomplete.
CENTER Andre Drummond Stats: 16.8 pts., 15 rebs., 1.8 blks. in 41 games. Age: 25. It could be another All-Star selection for Drummond, if the Pistons are able to improve their record. His numbers are similar to his previous two selections, and he still leads the league in rebounding, but his shot selection needs to improve. Grade: B
Zaza Pachulia Stats: 4.4 pts, 4.4 rebs in 32 games. Age: 34. The veteran has provided a good influence in the locker room as a leader and has been a nice backup option behind Drummond. Casey lauds his screens and his mid-range jump shot helps him to extend the defense. Grade: C
COACHING In his first season, Dwane Casey has done well to establish a new culture and identity and to bring more accountability in making players compete for and earn their minutes. The offense hasn’t caught on as quickly as he’d like because shots haven’t been falling, but the philosophy of finding open shots has worked well. He’s created good relationships with his players and they believe in what he’s creating. Grade: B
    When the Pistons hired Dwane Casey in the offseason to become their coach, a groundswell of optimism followed. Getting the coach of the year, on the heels of trading for Blake Griffin last January, looked to be the boost they needed to get back to the playoffs.

    So far, it hasn’t worked out that way. Through the first half of the season, the Pistons have been inconsistent, struggling through injuries and hot-and-cold shooting to an 18-23 record, a half-game behind the Charlotte Hornets entering Sunday for the final playoff spot in the East.

    Griffin has been spectacular, but the supporting cast has had up-and-down performances from game to game. Injuries have been a big concern, with several players missing multiple games because of minor maladies.

    Casey still is putting his imprint on organization and the new front office, led by Ed Stefanski, still is finding it difficult to make a move to improve the roster through trades.

    The second half of the schedule has its difficulties, with another long western trip and tougher opponents. Their strength of schedule in the first half ranked 18th in the league, so they’ll have their work cut out for them.

