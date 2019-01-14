Salt Lake City — Donovan Mitchell continues to haunt the Pistons.

He had an offensive explosion in the matchup on Jan. 5 as the Jazz overcame an 18-point first-half deficit to get the win.

Mitchell had a reprise, scoring seven of his 28 points down the stretch, helping the Jazz take a 100-94 victory over the Pistons on Monday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The Pistons finished their four-game western trip with a 1-3 record, with Saturday’s win over the Clippers.

Blake Griffin had 19 points, Andre Drummond 15 points and 13 rebounds and Reggie Bullock 13 points for the Pistons (18-24), who face the Orlando Magic in an important conference matchup on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons were within 88-85 with 3:56 remaining, and they looked to pull within one after rookie Khyri Thomas drove and dished to Drummond for a dunk but officials reviewed the play and determined that Drummond’s shot came after the shot clock expired. Mitchell was fouled on the next trip down and hit both free throws.

Griffin responded with a four-point play at the 1:28 mark, pulling the Pistons within 90-89, but the Jazz put it away with two free throws by Joe Ingles (13 points), a three-point play by Mitchell and Ingles added another 3-pointer for a 98-91 margin with 23.7 seconds left.

Near the end of the third quarter, the Pistons had a 74-72 lead after a 5-0 spurt, with a bank shot by Ish Smith and a dunk by Drummond off a feed by Griffin. On the next trip, Drummond split a pair of free throws. The Jazz (24-21) answered with a 3-pointer by Kyle Korver (19 points) with seven seconds left to take a one-point lead into the fourth.

The Pistons opened with a 6-0 run, with a drive by Luke Kennard (10 points, five rebounds), a free throw by Jon Leuer and a 3-point play by Reggie Jackson (11 points).

Observations

►1. With Ish Smith back for his first game since Dec. 5, the Pistons got a boost. In his seven first-half minutes, the Pistons had a 19-10 margin; when he returned for a the last six-plus minutes in the third quarter, the Pistons lost a point, with a 9-8 Jazz spurt. He brought energy and penetrated into the paint, making the defense react; it was the boost the Pistons needed to maintain their lead.

►2. With Smith’s return, the bench provided some needed production, with 25 points in the first half, including five each by Smith and Langston Galloway. The second group contributed 31 points, but had outpaced the Jazz bench for most of the game.

►3. The Pistons didn’t get the benefit of the whistle for most of the game. The Jazz marched ot the free-throw line — with a 27-8 margin on free throws in the first three quarters. The Jazz took advantage, making 19 of those 28, while the Pistons managed just 7 of 8. The final tally was 36-16 on free throws.

►4. Thomas got the nod to guard Mitchell in the final minutes of the game, a nod to his defensive work. Bruce Brown had gotten a look also for most of the game but Casey is showing his belief in Thomas’ ability to handle more responsibility in more minutes in the crucial parts of games.

►5. The Pistons played well for most of the game, but when their defense went south in the third quarter, they couldn’t find baskets when they needed them. It’s a familiar refrain, but with Smith back, some of those issues could be lessening.

