Rod Beard's 2018-19 Pistons midseason grades
Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2018-19 Detroit Pistons.
GUARDS -- Reggie Jackson -- Stats: 14.7 pts., 2.7 rebs., 4.2 assts., 34% 3FG in 41 games. Age: 28. Coming off last season’s ankle sprain, he had high expectations as a key piece with Blake Griffin. He’s been moved off the ball and in the role of a spot-up shooter, which he’s done pretty well. He doesn’t have the same speed and burst as previous years, and he’s still settling into his new role. Grade: C
Bruce Brown -- Stats: 5.1 pts., 2.8 rebs. 22% 3FG in 34 games. Age: 22. There weren’t high expectations when he was drafted in the second round, but the rookie looks like a draft-day steal. He’s worked his way into the starting lineup and is finding a niche as a defensive stalwart. He’s tough, and when his offense catches up, he’ll be dangerous. Grade: B
Ish Smith -- Stats: 9.2 pts., 3.0 assts., 33% 3FG in 22 games. Age: 30. It’s no coincidence that the Pistons’ slide came just after Smith’s groin injury. He’s a critical piece to their reserve unit, and they haven’t been able to replace his game-changing speed. He has shot better on 3-pointers, but not quite as well as last season. Grade: B-
Luke Kennard -- Stats: 7.1 pts., 2.7 rebs., 36% 3FG in 23 games. Age: 22. The second-year shooter missed a big chunk of the season because of an injury and has struggled to find a good groove since. Aside from a big 28-point game, he has been up and down and needs to look for his shot more aggressively and improve his defense. Grade: C
Langston Galloway -- Stats: 8.5 pts., 2.4 rebs., 35% 3FG in 40 games. Age: 27. He was mired on the bench for most of last season, but found a new role in the rotation under Casey. It’s been an up-and-down first half of the season, as his shot has come and gone, but he’s played hard in almost every game. Grade: C+
Jose Calderon -- Stats: 2.5 pts., 1.4 rebs., 21% 3FG in 35 games. Age: 37. He wasn’t projected to have a huge role as the third point guard, but because of Smith’s injury, he’s played in 35 games and played heavy minutes. He’s slowing down and the extended minutes seem to have impacted his production. Grade: C-
Khyri Thomas -- Stats: 3.7 pts., 1 rebs., 54% 3FG in nine games. Age: 22. The rookie was stuck on the bench in what looked to be a development year, but he’s found his way into spot minutes and has impressed Casey. He’s a good two-way player but his 3-point shooting could help him see more game time in the second half. Grade: B
FORWARDS -- Blake Griffin -- Stats: 25.6 pts., 8.3 rebs., 5.3 assts., 36% 3FG in 39 games. Age: 29. The rumors of his career being on the decline were slightly exaggerated. Griffin is experiencing a resurgent season, with the best year of his career. He’s evolved his game to become a point-power forward and has handled the increase in workload without issue. Grade: A-
Reggie Bullock -- Stats: 12.2 pts., 2.6 rebs., 40% 3FG in 33 games. Age: 27. After finishing second in the league at 45 percent on 3-pointers last season, he’s having another solid performance. He had another slow start, but he’s settling in nicely, scoring off double-teams on Griffin. Grade: B
Stanley Johnson -- Stats: 8.3 pts., 3.6 rebs., 27% 3FG in 36 games. Age: 22. He began the season as a starter, but he’s found a better fit coming off the bench as a pace-setter and defender. His shooting still needs to improve greatly to be a better 3-and-D option. He can help himself with more consistent play. Grade: C
Jon Leuer -- Stats: 4.4 pts., 2.7 rebs. in 27 games. Age: 29. He’s back healthy, but hasn’t been able to find a lot of playing time behind Griffin and Johnson. Leuer hasn’t been an effective 3-point shooter, which was his best trait, but he’s found other ways to scrap and add value. Grade: C
Glenn Robinson III -- Stats: 4.4 pts., 1.4 rebs., 28% 3FG in 28 games. Age: 25. He was supposed to be a better option at small forward, but after earning the starting job, an ankle injury sidelined him for a couple of weeks, putting the position back in flux. He doesn’t have the same athleticism as early in his career, but he can help if he’s more aggressive. Grade: C+
Henry Ellenson -- Stats: 6 pts., 4.5 rebs., 50% 3FG in 2 games. Age: 22. The writing was on the wall when the team declined his option for next year. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent and look potentially to start over somewhere else. He’s been inactive for most of the games this season and an ankle injury sidelined him even when he got a shot. Grade: Incomplete.
CENTERS -- Andre Drummond -- Stats: 16.8 pts., 15 rebs., 1.8 blks. in 41 games. Age: 25. It could be another All-Star selection for Drummond, if the Pistons are able to improve their record. His numbers are similar to his previous two selections, and he still leads the league in rebounding, but his shot selection needs to improve. Grade: B
Zaza Pachulia -- Stats: 4.4 pts, 4.4 rebs in 32 games. Age: 34. The veteran has provided a good influence in the locker room as a leader and has been a nice backup option behind Drummond. Casey lauds his screens and his mid-range jump shot helps him to extend the defense. Grade: C
COACHING -- In his first season, Dwane Casey has done well to establish a new culture and identity and to bring more accountability in making players compete for and earn their minutes. The offense hasn’t caught on as quickly as he’d like because shots haven’t been falling, but the philosophy of finding open shots has worked well. He’s created good relationships with his players and they believe in what he’s creating. Grade: B
    Salt Lake City — The minutes are starting to mean more for rookie Khyri Thomas. It’s not just mop-up time at the end of lopsided games; it’s turning into quality playing time during critical junctures.

    With Ish Smith’s injury throwing the reserve backcourt rotation in a flux, Thomas has emerged as a beneficiary, with the work he’s done early in the season to hone his defense and shooting consistency.

    Playing time has been hard to come by in the first half of the season, but for the first time, Thomas played in back-to-back games, against the Kings and Clippers, getting 17 minutes and four minutes, respectively. In the blowout loss to the Bucks on New Year’s Day, Thomas had his breakout game, scoring a season-high 13 points in a season-high 19 minutes.

    Along with fellow rookie Bruce Brown, Thomas is carving out a niche as a defensive specialist, but Thomas’ shooting is a little further along, which is a needed element in the reserve group when they get into scoring ruts.

    “I had a gut feeling with Khyri and that gut is getting stronger and stronger because that young man is growing,” coach Dwane Casey said. “He’s a pit bull, just like Bruce, shooting the ball with a lot of confidence.

    More: Pistons mailbag: Time to deal if nosedive continues

    “He’s put in a lot of time, the work and hours and you want to reward a young man like that. He’s going to be a player in this league.”

    Thomas has provided an alternative to veterans Jose Calderon and brings a different energy and pace when he’s on the court. He’s providing 3-point shooting, at 54 percent, but also gets looks because defenses will relent those looks. Thomas says he just tries to stay ready.

    “When I do something, I’m in limited minutes so (coaches) want me to shoot the ball,” he said. “Shooters shoot, so I stay ready. The guys are throwing it to me for a reason, so I just shoot the ball.”

    More playing time for Thomas means he’s cutting into the minutes for vets such as Langston Galloway, Luke Kennard or Calderon. Brown was quicker to get playing time, ascending to a starting role. Both were second-round picks but Brown excelled toward the beginning of the regular season, which got him an early nod.

    With Smith coming back from the injury, it’s not clear how that might impact Thomas’ minutes, but it seems that he’ll continue to get a look.

    “My gut going more and more (toward the rookies) and you guys are going to question why somebody isn’t playing — and it’s because that kid is playing better,” Casey said. “Coming out of training camp, Bruce went ahead of him and now he’s getting back to the same level.

    “Both of them were highly regarded defensively coming out of college and he hasn’t lost that. One thing Khyri has done is improve his jump shot.”

    Casey likes the development that the rookies are making and with the roster looking like it could change dramatically in the next year or two, it’s looking more like the rookies will be part of the long-term plan.

    “The young guys are the foundation. We’re going to build around (Blake Griffin). He’s the hub of all we’re doing. Whatever we do, our development is going to fit his skill set, the spacing and everything. That’s where we start.

    “I really like where all our young guys are. It’s unfortunate for Henry (Ellenson) in that the injuries have slowed him down. Luke is coming; his development is behind because of his injuries, in the summer and then in the season. The young core is coming and I’m really happy with where they are right now.”

    Smith went through shoot-around and was cleared to return to action, a welcome addition to help the reserve unit get some traction. He’s been getting close to being ready for game action, but the medical staff is being cautious with his return, as groin injuries tend to linger if they’re not cared for properly.

     

     

    Casey has lauded Smith for his speed and ability to change the pace of a game, but as the second half of the season starts, it could be the catalyst for helping turn things around.

    “When you realize you haven’t had the game of basketball in five weeks, you miss it,” Smith said. “I had a lot of restrictions and couldn’t even pick up a ball, just form shooting. Some days, I could only do a little bit. Being out there with the fellas allows you to (cherish it).

    “Being back out there is more exciting.”

     

