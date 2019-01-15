Rod Beard's 2018-19 Pistons midseason grades
Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2018-19 Detroit Pistons.
Go through the gallery as Rod Beard of The Detroit News hands out midseason grades for the 2018-19 Detroit Pistons.
GUARDS -- Reggie Jackson -- Stats: 14.7 pts., 2.7 rebs., 4.2 assts., 34% 3FG in 41 games. Age: 28. Coming off last season’s ankle sprain, he had high expectations as a key piece with Blake Griffin. He’s been moved off the ball and in the role of a spot-up shooter, which he’s done pretty well. He doesn’t have the same speed and burst as previous years, and he’s still settling into his new role. Grade: C
Bruce Brown -- Stats: 5.1 pts., 2.8 rebs. 22% 3FG in 34 games. Age: 22. There weren’t high expectations when he was drafted in the second round, but the rookie looks like a draft-day steal. He’s worked his way into the starting lineup and is finding a niche as a defensive stalwart. He’s tough, and when his offense catches up, he’ll be dangerous. Grade: B
Ish Smith -- Stats: 9.2 pts., 3.0 assts., 33% 3FG in 22 games. Age: 30. It’s no coincidence that the Pistons’ slide came just after Smith’s groin injury. He’s a critical piece to their reserve unit, and they haven’t been able to replace his game-changing speed. He has shot better on 3-pointers, but not quite as well as last season. Grade: B-
Luke Kennard -- Stats: 7.1 pts., 2.7 rebs., 36% 3FG in 23 games. Age: 22. The second-year shooter missed a big chunk of the season because of an injury and has struggled to find a good groove since. Aside from a big 28-point game, he has been up and down and needs to look for his shot more aggressively and improve his defense. Grade: C
Langston Galloway -- Stats: 8.5 pts., 2.4 rebs., 35% 3FG in 40 games. Age: 27. He was mired on the bench for most of last season, but found a new role in the rotation under Casey. It’s been an up-and-down first half of the season, as his shot has come and gone, but he’s played hard in almost every game. Grade: C+
Jose Calderon -- Stats: 2.5 pts., 1.4 rebs., 21% 3FG in 35 games. Age: 37. He wasn’t projected to have a huge role as the third point guard, but because of Smith’s injury, he’s played in 35 games and played heavy minutes. He’s slowing down and the extended minutes seem to have impacted his production. Grade: C-
Khyri Thomas -- Stats: 3.7 pts., 1 rebs., 54% 3FG in nine games. Age: 22. The rookie was stuck on the bench in what looked to be a development year, but he’s found his way into spot minutes and has impressed Casey. He’s a good two-way player but his 3-point shooting could help him see more game time in the second half. Grade: B
FORWARDS -- Blake Griffin -- Stats: 25.6 pts., 8.3 rebs., 5.3 assts., 36% 3FG in 39 games. Age: 29. The rumors of his career being on the decline were slightly exaggerated. Griffin is experiencing a resurgent season, with the best year of his career. He’s evolved his game to become a point-power forward and has handled the increase in workload without issue. Grade: A-
Reggie Bullock -- Stats: 12.2 pts., 2.6 rebs., 40% 3FG in 33 games. Age: 27. After finishing second in the league at 45 percent on 3-pointers last season, he’s having another solid performance. He had another slow start, but he’s settling in nicely, scoring off double-teams on Griffin. Grade: B
Stanley Johnson -- Stats: 8.3 pts., 3.6 rebs., 27% 3FG in 36 games. Age: 22. He began the season as a starter, but he’s found a better fit coming off the bench as a pace-setter and defender. His shooting still needs to improve greatly to be a better 3-and-D option. He can help himself with more consistent play. Grade: C
Jon Leuer -- Stats: 4.4 pts., 2.7 rebs. in 27 games. Age: 29. He’s back healthy, but hasn’t been able to find a lot of playing time behind Griffin and Johnson. Leuer hasn’t been an effective 3-point shooter, which was his best trait, but he’s found other ways to scrap and add value. Grade: C
Glenn Robinson III -- Stats: 4.4 pts., 1.4 rebs., 28% 3FG in 28 games. Age: 25. He was supposed to be a better option at small forward, but after earning the starting job, an ankle injury sidelined him for a couple of weeks, putting the position back in flux. He doesn’t have the same athleticism as early in his career, but he can help if he’s more aggressive. Grade: C+
Henry Ellenson -- Stats: 6 pts., 4.5 rebs., 50% 3FG in 2 games. Age: 22. The writing was on the wall when the team declined his option for next year. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent and look potentially to start over somewhere else. He’s been inactive for most of the games this season and an ankle injury sidelined him even when he got a shot. Grade: Incomplete.
CENTERS -- Andre Drummond -- Stats: 16.8 pts., 15 rebs., 1.8 blks. in 41 games. Age: 25. It could be another All-Star selection for Drummond, if the Pistons are able to improve their record. His numbers are similar to his previous two selections, and he still leads the league in rebounding, but his shot selection needs to improve. Grade: B
Zaza Pachulia -- Stats: 4.4 pts, 4.4 rebs in 32 games. Age: 34. The veteran has provided a good influence in the locker room as a leader and has been a nice backup option behind Drummond. Casey lauds his screens and his mid-range jump shot helps him to extend the defense. Grade: C
COACHING -- In his first season, Dwane Casey has done well to establish a new culture and identity and to bring more accountability in making players compete for and earn their minutes. The offense hasn’t caught on as quickly as he’d like because shots haven’t been falling, but the philosophy of finding open shots has worked well. He’s created good relationships with his players and they believe in what he’s creating. Grade: B
    Salt Lake City — On Dec. 1, the Pistons were seemingly on top of the world. They had just beaten the defending-champion Golden State Warriors and improved to 13-7. It was a stretch of nine wins in 11 games and the Dwane Casey era looked to be off to a rousing start.

    It was the apex of the season, as the previous stretch included a big win at Toronto and a split with the Houston Rockets. More than that, though, it showed that the Pistons could beat the teams below them in the standings, as they won road games at Orlando and Atlanta and beat Cleveland at home. During a string of five straight wins, they also topped the Suns, Knicks and Bulls — all at Little Caesars Arena — before besting Golden State.

    Then things changed.

    The Pistons lost six straight games after that and have gone 5-17 since, settling into an 18-24 mark after Monday’s loss to the Utah Jazz, ending their four-game western trip with a 1-3 record.

    What went wrong? There isn’t one singular answer, but here are five reasons the Pistons’ season turned in the last 22 games:

    1. Ish Smith's injury

    Four days after the Golden State win, backup point guard Ish Smith suffered a torn right adductor injury, which kept him out of the next 19 games. The Pistons’ record in those games was a miserable 5-14. Smith is the engine to the reserve group and without him, the Pistons had to rely more on veteran Jose Calderon, 37.

    Calderon was signed in the offseason primarily as injury insurance for Reggie Jackson, which would keep Smith with the second group. Ironically, Calderon replaced Smith, but he doesn’t possess the quickness or ability to change the pace of the game.

    Even with Calderon’s veteran savvy, he didn’t provide comparable production to Smith’s.

    More: Pistons sign guards Kalin Lucas, Isaiah Whitehead

    In 16 games before Smith’s injury, Calderon was used sparingly and posted 1.3 points and 1.1 assists in 9.2 minutes, with a field-goal percentage of 21 percent, including 16 percent on 3-pointers.

    With Smith out, Calderon’s playing time doubled but the production lagged: 19 games, 19.1 minutes, 3.6 points, 3.8 assists and 42-percent shooting from the field (24 percent on 3-pointers).

    In the past couple of weeks, Casey has pursued other options, including using rookies Bruce Brown and Khyri Thomas more prominently in the second unit backcourt, looking to add more athleticism and energy. 

    2. Tougher schedule

    In the 22 games since the 13-7 start, the Pistons have just five wins, with only two coming against teams currently with winning records. In the first quarter of the season, they handled teams with losing records and had a couple of nice wins but directly after their pinnacle, the schedule got way tougher.

    They started with losses to Oklahoma City, at Milwaukee and home against the 76ers, Pelicans and 76ers again. Another loss to the Hornets — their third of the season — was the fifth straight, before they ended it with a home win over the Celtics.

    Sixteen of the 22 games have come against teams currently with a winning record. The Pistons are not going to win all of those, but holding their own in the East, against the likes of the Hornets, Heat, Nets and Magic — a group that the Pistons have a 2-6 record against — will be an essential part of the second half if they have playoff aspirations. 

    3. More injuries

    In addition to the Smith injury, the Pistons also lost Zaza Pachulia (leg contusion) — their only big center off the bench — along with Glenn Robinson III (sprained ankle) for multiple games.

    That depleted their bench depth and led to more playing time for Jon Leuer as the backup center, which is okay in smaller stints but not as much for an extended period. To help the process, Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin played additional minutes.  

    4. Hitting the road

    In the last 22 games, the Pistons have played just nine times at Little Caesars Arena; the split is 2-7 at home and 3-10 on the road. Their overall home record overall is 11-10, so their struggles both at home and on the road have kept them from amassing any kind of streak to turn things around.

    Among those are a pair of 23-point losses at Milwaukee and a 37-point blowout at Indiana. They also have bad home losses to the Thunder, by 27 points, and to the Hornets, by 10.

    There simply hasn’t been traction to establish consistency in holding serve at home or getting a few good wins on the road.

    5. Inconsistent play

    The bench group could have sustained the Smith and Pachulia losses better if they had found steady scoring. Smith gave that group an up-tempo pace and without him, the offense there struggled. Stanley Johnson, Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway couldn’t find their footing on a consistent basis and after though they had some good games, they didn’t follow them up with multiple high-production outings.

    When the starters were playing well, very often the reserves didn’t — and vice versa. It was a cauldron of up-and-down play that helped them dive into the current skid, where they have some ground to make up if they hope to make the playoffs.

    rod.beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

