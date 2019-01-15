Salt Lake City — The Pistons look to be addressing their needs at point guard.
It isn’t a big splash like their rumored interest in the Dallas Mavericks’ Dennis Smith Jr. or the Philadelphia 76ers’ Markelle Fultz.
According to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Pistons have signed Isaiah Whitehead to a two-way contract. Whitehead, a 6-foot-4 point guard, was the Brooklyn Nets’ second-round pick in 2016 and last played in Russia.
Whitehead, 22, played two seasons with the Nets, including 73 games in 2016-17, when he posted 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 30 percent on 3-pointers. He followed with 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, with 39 percent beyond the arc in 16 games last season.
The Pistons had point guard Keenan Evans and wing Zach Lofton as their two-way players this season, but they haven’t announced which one they parted with to sign Whitehead.
The Pistons have three point guards — Reggie Jackson, Ish Smith and Jose Calderon — on their active roster. Smith returned Monday after missing 19 games because of a torn right adductor.
