Isaiah Whitehead was a second-round pick by the Nets in 2016, where he played two seasons before playing in a league in Russia. (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

Salt Lake City — The Pistons look to be addressing their needs at point guard.

It isn’t a big splash like their rumored interest in the Dallas Mavericks’ Dennis Smith Jr. or the Philadelphia 76ers’ Markelle Fultz.

According to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Pistons have signed Isaiah Whitehead to a two-way contract. Whitehead, a 6-foot-4 point guard, was the Brooklyn Nets’ second-round pick in 2016 and last played in Russia.

More: 'He's a huge load': Jazz's Mitchell scores 28 to end Pistons' western swing on sour note

Whitehead, 22, played two seasons with the Nets, including 73 games in 2016-17, when he posted 7.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 30 percent on 3-pointers. He followed with 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, with 39 percent beyond the arc in 16 games last season.

Sources @TheAthleticNBA@WatchStadium: Guard Isaiah Whitehead has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Detroit Pistons. Whitehead was Brooklyn’s second-round pick in 2016 and had played overseas this season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2019

The Pistons had point guard Keenan Evans and wing Zach Lofton as their two-way players this season, but they haven’t announced which one they parted with to sign Whitehead.

The Pistons have three point guards — Reggie Jackson, Ish Smith and Jose Calderon — on their active roster. Smith returned Monday after missing 19 games because of a torn right adductor.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard