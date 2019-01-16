CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Rod Beard talk about the Pistons at midseason and what to expect in the second half. The Detroit News

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Rod Beard take a look at the up-and-down Pistons, who started 13-7 but ended the first half of the season with a 5-17 record.

Buy Photo Pistons forward Blake Griffin received a grade of A- from beat reporter Rod Beard in his midseason report. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Here are some of the highlights from Pistons Backcourt: Midseason review:

► 1:30: Ish Smith gives team hope in the second half

► 3:30: Blake Griffin back to All-Star status

► 5:18: Three-point shooting woes

► 7:40: Jose Calderon struggles with second unit

► 9:20: Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson adjust to new style

► 12:08: Rod Beard responds to trade rumors

► 14:10: Tom Gores insists they're a playoff team

► 15:40: Dallas' Dennis Smith Jr. would help at point guard

► 17:50: Luke Kennard has trade value

► 19:30: Bucks, Nuggets the biggest first-half surprises

