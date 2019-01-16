CLOSE

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Rod Beard talk about the Pistons at midseason and what to expect in the second half. The Detroit News

Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Rod Beard take a look at the up-and-down Pistons, who started 13-7 but ended the first half of the season with a 5-17 record.

Here are some of the highlights from Pistons Backcourt: Midseason review:

1:30: Ish Smith gives team hope in the second half

3:30: Blake Griffin back to All-Star status

5:18: Three-point shooting woes

7:40: Jose Calderon struggles with second unit

9:20: Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson adjust to new style

12:08: Rod Beard responds to trade rumors

14:10: Tom Gores insists they're a playoff team

15:40: Dallas' Dennis Smith Jr. would help at point guard

17:50: Luke Kennard has trade value

19:30: Bucks, Nuggets the biggest first-half surprises

