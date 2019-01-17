CLOSE Bob Wojnowski, John Niyo and Rod Beard of The Detroit News talk about the Pistons at midseason and what to expect in the second half. The Detroit News

Blake Griffin (Photo: Streeter Lecka, Getty Images)

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin was fined $15,000 by the NBA for verbal abuse of a game official, it was announced Thursday.

The incident occurred at the end of the Pistons’ 100-94 loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Griffin led the Pistons with 19 points in that game. He also had four rebounds, four assists and four turnovers.

The Pistons return to action on Friday at 7 p.m. with a home game against the Miami Heat.

The Pistons are 19-24 and one game behind the Charlotte Hornets for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.