Detroit — The Pistons were starting to get back on the right track, getting over some of their injuries and getting the full roster back for the first time in a couple months.

It was short-lived.

The Pistons lost two of their rotation players in the first quarter — with Andre Drummond taking a shot to the nose and Ish Smith pulling himself out because of groin tightness — and had to play shorthanded.

The Heat erased a 16-point deficit with a 30-12 margin in the third quarter, but the Pistons held on and took a 98-93 victory on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. It’s the third win in the last four games for the Pistons (20-24).

Blake Griffin had 32 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Luke Kennard added 22 points off the bench and Reggie Bullock scored seven of his 19 in the last five minutes.

The Pistons were clinging to a 92-91 lead in the final minute, but Zaza Pachulia got a tip-in with 26.7 seconds left to get the margin to three.

Dwyane Wade answered with a drive to get the Heat within one, but Reggie Jackson made a pair of free throws and after the Pistons got a stop, Griffin sealed it with two more free throws and the final margin.

The Pistons led, 58-45, at the 10:23 mark of the third quarter after Griffin made a pair of free throws. The Heat surged from there, with back-to-back 3-pointers by Tyler Johnson (16 points). That ignited a 21-4 run over the last 7:47, with only a jumper by Kennard and a drive by Griffin.

The Heat (21-22) finished the run with 12 straight points, as Dwyane Wade (20 points, eight assists) made back-to-back baskets, Johnson added a 3-pointer and James Johnson had the exclamation-point dunk with 46.3 seconds left, for a 69-65 margin entering the fourth.

Kennard had two free throws and a 3-pointer to start the final period and Stanley Johnson (12 points and six rebounds) scored on a drive and hit a 3-pointer to put the Pistons back ahead, 75-74, at the 7:58 mark. The Pistons extended the lead with an 8-0 run, with 3-pointers by Jackson and Kennard and a hook by Griffin and looked to be back in it with an 83-78 lead.

Justise Winslow (15 points and nine rebounds have back-to-back drives to get the Heat within 87-86, but the Heat never got the lead again.

Observations

1. Without Drummond, the Pistons had to leverage their big men, with Griffin and Pachulia sharing the minutes. With Jon Leuer (illness) and Henry Ellenson inactive, they didn’t have any alternatives, but handled splitting the playing time well.

2. Without Smith, Jose Calderon got the call and didn’t score, but he had three assists. Although Smith’s injury was somewhat precautionary and he took himself out after he seemed to tweak his groin, the Pistons might be very cautious with how they handle him, especially on the back-to-back on Saturday against the Kings.

3. Kennard was the big surprise, going 8-of-17 from the field, but hitting 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. He looked more decisive and didn’t hesitate on his looks, especially on 3-pointers. It’s what the coaching staff has been trying to get him to do more and at least for one game, the work showed.

4. Wade got a rousing ovation as he was introduced for what’s very likely his last time playing in Detroit. He looked to have a burst of energy, shooting 10-of-14 and chipping in 20 points and eight assists. He scored the Heat’s final four points and kept them close down the stretch.

5. The Pistons made their free throws down the stretch, which helped them put the game away. They were 15-of-18 for the game and when the shots weren’t falling, they could at least count on hitting from the line to keep them afloat.

