Wizards 101, Pistons 87
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) battles for the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson during the first half on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) battles for the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson during the first half on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Washington. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Pistons forward Blake Griffin, front, is fouled while going against Wizards center Thomas Bryant, back, and forward Trevor Ariza, right, during the first half.
Pistons forward Blake Griffin, front, is fouled while going against Wizards center Thomas Bryant, back, and forward Trevor Ariza, right, during the first half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Pistons guard Reggie Bullock (25) goes to the basket past Wizards forward Trevor Ariza (1) during the first half.
Pistons guard Reggie Bullock (25) goes to the basket past Wizards forward Trevor Ariza (1) during the first half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (7) dunks during the first half.
Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (7) dunks during the first half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) holds the ball away from Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky during the first half.
Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) holds the ball away from Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky during the first half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) gets fouled by Pistons guard Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half.
Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) gets fouled by Pistons guard Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Pistons forward Blake Griffin is fouled by the Wizards' Trevor Ariza in the first half.
Pistons forward Blake Griffin is fouled by the Wizards' Trevor Ariza in the first half. Rob Carr, Getty Images
The Wizards' Tomas Satoransky dribbles the ball against Pistons guard Jose Calderon in the second half.
The Wizards' Tomas Satoransky dribbles the ball against Pistons guard Jose Calderon in the second half. Rob Carr, Getty Images
Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. grabs the ball against Pistons guard Jose Calderon, left, during the second half.
Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. grabs the ball against Pistons guard Jose Calderon, left, during the second half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Wizards forward Trevor Ariza (1) goes to the basket against Pistons guard Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half.
Wizards forward Trevor Ariza (1) goes to the basket against Pistons guard Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half. Nick Wass, Associated Press
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) holds the ball away from Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31), of the Czech Republic, during the first half.
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) holds the ball away from Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31), of the Czech Republic, during the first half. Nick Wass, AP
Washington Wizards forward Trevor Ariza, center, goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (7) and forward Blake Griffin (23) during the first half.
Washington Wizards forward Trevor Ariza, center, goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (7) and forward Blake Griffin (23) during the first half. Nick Wass, AP
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Bullock (25) during the first half.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Bullock (25) during the first half. Nick Wass, AP
Detroit Pistons center Zaza Pachulia (27), of Georgia, looks to pass the ball from the floor during the second half.
Detroit Pistons center Zaza Pachulia (27), of Georgia, looks to pass the ball from the floor during the second half. Nick Wass, AP
Wizards guard Bradley Beal wears a shirt in tribute of Martin Luther King Jr. during warm-ups.
Wizards guard Bradley Beal wears a shirt in tribute of Martin Luther King Jr. during warm-ups. Nick Wass, Associated Press
A detail of the shoes worn by Pistons guard Langston Galloway in the second half against the Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
A detail of the shoes worn by Pistons guard Langston Galloway in the second half against the Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Rob Carr, Getty Images
    Washington, D.C. — Another early game, another loss.

    Playing in matinees has not been the Pistons’ forte this season, as they’ve managed just a 2-4 record in afternoon games this season.

    Make it 2-5.

    The Pistons got off to another slow start, with a double-digit deficit in the first quarter, and fell, 101-87, to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Martin Luther King Day.

    It’s the second straight loss for the Pistons, who were without Andre Drummond (concussion protocol) and Ish Smith (groin tightness) for the second straight game.

    Blake Griffin had 29 points and nine rebounds and Reggie Bullock 12 points and seven rebounds for the Pistons (20-26), who play at New Orleans on Wednesday and at Dallas on Friday in their three-game road trip.

    More: Martin Luther King Jr.'s impact special for Pistons coach Dwane Casey

    The Wizards (20-26) led almost the entire way, with the Pistons taking a brief lead at 5-4 in the first two minutes. Trevor Ariza (20 points and 12 rebounds) hit a jumper to start a 14-2 run, with three-point plays by Tomas Satoransky (10 points and eight assists) and Otto Porter Jr. (19 points).

    The Pistons managed just 17 points in the first quarter, on a 3-pointer by Jose Calderon, and trailed, 29-17. The Wizards had another 12-2 run that pushed the lead to 45-25 at the 4:18 mark of the second quarter, with a 3-poiinter by Beal and a lay-in by Ariza, to keep the game at bay.

    The Pistons didn’t get within single digits the rest of the way.

    rod.beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

