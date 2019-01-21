Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) battles for the ball against Pistons guard Reggie Jackson during the first halfMonday, Jan. 21, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Nick Wass, Associated Press)

Washington, D.C. — Another early game, another loss.

Playing in matinees has not been the Pistons’ forte this season, as they’ve managed just a 2-4 record in afternoon games this season.

Make it 2-5.

The Pistons got off to another slow start, with a double-digit deficit in the first quarter, and fell, 101-87, to the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Martin Luther King Day.

It’s the second straight loss for the Pistons, who were without Andre Drummond (concussion protocol) and Ish Smith (groin tightness) for the second straight game.

Blake Griffin had 29 points and nine rebounds and Reggie Bullock 12 points and seven rebounds for the Pistons (20-26), who play at New Orleans on Wednesday and at Dallas on Friday in their three-game road trip.

The Wizards (20-26) led almost the entire way, with the Pistons taking a brief lead at 5-4 in the first two minutes. Trevor Ariza (20 points and 12 rebounds) hit a jumper to start a 14-2 run, with three-point plays by Tomas Satoransky (10 points and eight assists) and Otto Porter Jr. (19 points).

The Pistons managed just 17 points in the first quarter, on a 3-pointer by Jose Calderon, and trailed, 29-17. The Wizards had another 12-2 run that pushed the lead to 45-25 at the 4:18 mark of the second quarter, with a 3-poiinter by Beal and a lay-in by Ariza, to keep the game at bay.

The Pistons didn’t get within single digits the rest of the way.

