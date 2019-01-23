Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Elfrid Payton (4) in the first half. (Photo: Gerald Herbert, AP)

New Orleans — Getting a win in the Big Easy wasn’t going to be simple, especially without Andre Drummond for the third straight start.

The Pelicans, though, were without All-Star big man Anthony Davis but the Pistons couldn’t contain New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday, who had 37 points in the first meeting.

The Pistons needed a Herculean effort from Blake Griffin, but pulled out a 98-94 victory over the Pelicans on Wednesday at Smoothie King Center. The win snaps the two-game losing streak for the Pistons (21-26), who finish their three-game road trip Friday at Dallas.

Griffin scored 26 of his 37 points in the first half and added nine rebounds and seven assists. Reggie Jackson added 17 points and five rebounds and Jon Leuer 11 points and six rebounds off the bench.

The Pistons had a 79-70 lead entering the fourth quarter but the Pelicans (22-26) exploded for a 12-2 run to move ahead briefly, 82-81, at the 7:40 mark. Julius Randle (13 points and 13 rebounds) started it with a lay-in and Darius Miller and Nikola Mirotic (11 points) finished with back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Pistons responded with a drive by Langston Galloway and a 3-pointer by Jackson, who added another 3-pointer after a jumper by Holiday.

The Pistons had a 95-87 lead at the 1:32 mark and looked to be in control, but Holiday scored on a drive and Miller followed with a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 95-92 with 52.5 seconds left.

Reggie Bullock stepped into a passing lane and got a steal and breakaway dunk to push the lead to five and Bruce Brown added a pair of free throws to put the game out of reach.

Observations

►1. The Pistons struggled again to rebound with Drummond out, getting outrebounded early but working to even the margin at 49. They generally have an advantage with the league’s best rebounder, but they’ve struggled in the three starts he’s missed and in the Heat game in which he was injured. Zaza Pachulia played 29 minutes in his third straight start.

►2. It was Throwback Night at Smoothie King Center, and the Pelicans had their own version of a throwback, with Jahlil Okafor having a good game in post, going for 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. He was mostly matched with Pachulia but the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft looked to turn back the clock with his play, marking his third-highest scoring game of the season.

►3. Leuer had another strong game, on both ends of the floor. Without Drummond, Leuer played some backup center and in 15 minutes, had 11 points. His season high was 12 points and Leuer was solid on offense, shooting 5-of-6 from the field, but more importantly, playing some solid defense on the inside, grabbing six rebounds.

►4. The Pistons didn’t have an answer for Holiday again. Holiday had 37 points in the first meeting on Dec. 9 and followed it with another commanding performance, getting to the rim seemingly at will. The Pistons’ have had trouble defending driving perimeter players and Holiday had his way with the starting guards.

►5. Reggie Bullock had a forgettable game, going 1-for-11 from the field, including 1-of-8 on 3-pointers. He did add five rebounds and five assists and helped facilitate the offense, but his shot simply wasn’t falling.

