Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) passes off the ball against Detroit Pistons forward Stanley Johnson (7) during the first half. (Photo: LM Otero, Associated Press)

Dallas — The Pistons got their first in-person look at Dallas Mavericks rookie phenom Luka Doncic — and he lived up to the billing and hype he’s gotten all season.

Doncic flirted with a triple-double, with 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, pushing the Mavericks to a 106-101 victory over the Pistons on Friday night at American Airlines Center.

The Pistons finished their three-game road trip with just one win — on Wednesday over the Pelicans — and don’t play again until Tuesday, when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena.

Blake Griffin finished with 35 points, seven rebounds and four assists and Andre Drummond, in his first game back after missing the last three, added 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Pistons (21-27).

The Pistons tied it at 92 on a 3-pointer by Luke Kennard with 8;44 remaining and after a free throw by Dorian Finney-Smith and a 3-pointer by Devin Harris, they were back in a four-point deficit.

Drummond scored on a lay-in as the shot-clock expired and split a pair of free throws, and Griffin added a basket, appearing to give the Pistons a 97-96 lead, but officials later reviewed the Drummond play and ruled that his basket came after the shot clock expired.

Harrison Barnes added a free throw and Maxi Kleber (12 points) hit his final 3-pointer to push the lead to 100-95 at the 3:34 mark. Drummond was fouled intentionally but made both free throws, but the Pistons couldn’t get a stop

DeAndre Jordan (13 points and 11 rebounds) scored on a power dunk and Doncic added a stepback jumper with 1:19 left to push the lead to seven — and the Pistons didn’t recover.

Observations

1. Reggie Jackson had a better outing on the offensive end, but not just with his 3-point shooting (3-of-9). His season-high nine assists were critical in getting others involved in the offense and spreading the ball around for options other than Griffin. Jackson was only 4-of-14 from the field but his passing was better than most of the season.

2. Reggie Bullock twisted his left ankle late in the second quarter and left the court to go to the locker room to be examined by the medical staff. He returned to start the third quarter and on his first shot attempt, he hit a 3-pointer. It was a concern because Bullock has had a couple of sprained ankles this season and he’s missed a chunk of games because of them.

3. Drummond returned to the lineup after missing three starts and most of the previous game because as he was in the concussion protocol after suffering a nasal contusion against the Heat last week. He was engaged on both ends of the court and his timing didn’t seem to be off after the long layoff.

4. The reserve group was bad in the first half, letting the Mavs overcome a five-point deficit and take a 10-point lead during a run in the second quarter. They redeemed themselves in the third and fourth quarters, helping the Pistons stay close and holding on until the starters returned in the fourth to finish.

5. The Pistons didn't have a defensive answer for Doncic, but slowed him a bit when Stanley Johnson — a heavier and taller defender than Bruce Brown — was guarding him in the second half.

