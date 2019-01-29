Pistons' Blake Griffin admits he is frustrated with the team's trajectory but has not asked to be traded. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Detroit — Blake Griffin isn’t planning on going anywhere anytime soon.

A day after forward Anthony Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, there were whispers that Griffin was following a similar path and looking to make a move from the Pistons.

Griffin extinguished that notion on Tuesday night, following the Pistons’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena, with team owner Tom Gores seated courtside.

“Myself or my agent or my people haven’t said anything. I heard that (rumor) buzzing around a little bit, but you have to consider the source on some of those things,” Griffin said. “I am happy here and, of course, I’m frustrated. You should be frustrated — if you’re not frustrated, what are you doing playing basketball?

“Like Tom, I still believe in this team and we can turn this around and rattle off a couple wins.”

Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the Pistons’ trade for Griffin and although they are just 21-28 and still trailing the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 8 spot by three games, there’s still optimism that they can make a run toward the postseason.

Gores, who spoke with the media at halftime, said that he hasn’t gotten any indications from Griffin or his representation that he wants to be traded. He does, though, understand Griffin’s mindset through their tough first half of the season.

“Blake and I personally have a commitment with each other. He’s supported here; I don’t think he feels not supported,” Gores said. “I’d be frustrated — I’d want to win. He’s having the best season of his life but if you’re not winning, who cares? He’s a leader, so he’s pushing everybody.”

When specifically asked about whether Griffin might have the same type of trade request that Davis had, Gores rebuffed that idea and reiterated his confidence that Griffin will remain a Piston.

“Blake and I know each other pretty well. I know he’s committed to Detroit, to me and to us,” Gores said. “If you see him competing, it’s because he wants to win, and he believes in this. He’s only a half-season into this — so I’m not concerned at all.”

