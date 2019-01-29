Bucks 115, Bucks 105
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Bucks' Eric Bledsoe makes a pass over Pistons' Bruce Brown, (foreground), and Stanley Johnson in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena, January 29, 2019.
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe makes a pass over Pistons' Bruce Brown, (foreground), and Stanley Johnson in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena, January 29, 2019. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bucks' Brook Lopez scores over Pistons' Blake Griffin in the first quarter.
Bucks' Brook Lopez scores over Pistons' Blake Griffin in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Blake Griffin drives around Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova in the first quarter.
Pistons' Blake Griffin drives around Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Blake Griffin grabs a rebound in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena, January 29, 2019.
Pistons' Blake Griffin grabs a rebound in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena, January 29, 2019. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Blake Griffin drives around Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the fourth quarter.**Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks, Little Caesars Arena, January 29, 2019. Detroit, Mi. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News)
Pistons' Blake Griffin drives around Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Pistons' Zaza Pachulia in the second quarter.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks over Pistons' Zaza Pachulia in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' owner Tom Gores looks up to the score board in the fourth quarter.**Pistons vs Milwaukee Bucks, Little Caesars Arena, January 29, 2019. Detroit, Mi. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News)
Pistons owner Tom Gores looks up to the score board in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Blake Griffin and Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova fight for a loose ball in the second quarter.
Pistons' Blake Griffin and Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova fight for a loose ball in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bucks' Khris Middleton scores over Pistons' Blake Griffin in the first quarter
Bucks' Khris Middleton scores over Pistons' Blake Griffin in the first quarter Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' coach Dwane Casey argues a call in the second quarter.
Pistons coach Dwane Casey argues a call in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe knocks the ball away from Pistons' Reggie Jackson in the fourth quarter.
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe knocks the ball away from Pistons' Reggie Jackson in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons Dancers performed during a timeout in the first quarter.
Pistons Dancers performed during a timeout in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Andre Drummond dunks over Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' Andre Drummond dunks over Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Luke Kennard looks for room around Bucks' l-r, D.J. Wilson and George Hill in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' Luke Kennard looks for room around Bucks' l-r, D.J. Wilson and George Hill in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Stanley Johnson shoots over Bucks' Brook Lopez in the third quarter.
Pistons' Stanley Johnson shoots over Bucks' Brook Lopez in the third quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Reggie Jackson scores over Bucks' Khris Middleton in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' Reggie Jackson scores over Bucks' Khris Middleton in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Stanley Johnson tie-up Bucks' Khris Middleton in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' Stanley Johnson tie-up Bucks' Khris Middleton in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' Khyri Thomas saves a loose ball from going out of bounds in the second quarter.
Pistons' Khyri Thomas saves a loose ball from going out of bounds in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bucks' Pat Connaughton scores over Pistons' Reggie Jackson in the first quarter.
Bucks' Pat Connaughton scores over Pistons' Reggie Jackson in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe drives around Pistons' Reggie Jackson in the second quarter.
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe drives around Pistons' Reggie Jackson in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bucks' Khris Middleton scores over Pistons' Stanley Johnson in the first quarter.
Bucks' Khris Middleton scores over Pistons' Stanley Johnson in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pistons' owner Tom Gores chat with a fan in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.
Pistons' owner Tom Gores chat with a fan in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Blake Griffin isn’t planning on going anywhere anytime soon.

    A day after forward Anthony Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans, there were whispers that Griffin was following a similar path and looking to make a move from the Pistons.

    Griffin extinguished that notion on Tuesday night, following the Pistons’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena, with team owner Tom Gores seated courtside.

    “Myself or my agent or my people haven’t said anything. I heard that (rumor) buzzing around a little bit, but you have to consider the source on some of those things,” Griffin said. “I am happy here and, of course, I’m frustrated. You should be frustrated — if you’re not frustrated, what are you doing playing basketball?

    “Like Tom, I still believe in this team and we can turn this around and rattle off a couple wins.”

    Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the Pistons’ trade for Griffin and although they are just 21-28 and still trailing the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 8 spot by three games, there’s still optimism that they can make a run toward the postseason.

    Gores, who spoke with the media at halftime, said that he hasn’t gotten any indications from Griffin or his representation that he wants to be traded. He does, though, understand Griffin’s mindset through their tough first half of the season.

    “Blake and I personally have a commitment with each other. He’s supported here; I don’t think he feels not supported,” Gores said. “I’d be frustrated — I’d want to win. He’s having the best season of his life but if you’re not winning, who cares? He’s a leader, so he’s pushing everybody.”

    When specifically asked about whether Griffin might have the same type of trade request that Davis had, Gores rebuffed that idea and reiterated his confidence that Griffin will remain a Piston.  

    “Blake and I know each other pretty well. I know he’s committed to Detroit, to me and to us,” Gores said. “If you see him competing, it’s because he wants to win, and he believes in this. He’s only a half-season into this — so I’m not concerned at all.”

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE