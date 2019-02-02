Clippers 111, Pistons 101
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) dunks against Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanovic (51) during the first half Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Detroit.
A fan celebrates Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin's selection as a reserve for the NBA All-Star Game
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Bullock (25) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guards Avery Bradley, left, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first half.
Detroit Pistons center Zaza Pachulia (27) tips the ball away from Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) during the first half.
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) takes a shot against Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) during the first half.
    Detroit — Having completely lost a 25-point second-quarter lead with plenty of time left in the fourth quarter, the Pistons had a chance to show some mental toughness.

    They didn't. The collapse continued through the fourth quarter, and the Pistons offense stalled down the stretch, leading to a 111-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, the biggest comeback in Clippers history.

    BOX SCORE: Clippers 111, Pistons 101

    Leading the Clippers were Lou Williams with a season-high 39 points, and Monrezl Harrell (16 points).

    The Pistons were paced by Reggie Jackson (season-high 29 points), forward Blake Griffin (24 points) and guard Reggie Bullock (19 points).

     