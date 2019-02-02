Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Bullock (25) goes to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guards Avery Bradley, left, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Detroit — Having completely lost a 25-point second-quarter lead with plenty of time left in the fourth quarter, the Pistons had a chance to show some mental toughness.

They didn't. The collapse continued through the fourth quarter, and the Pistons offense stalled down the stretch, leading to a 111-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, the biggest comeback in Clippers history.

BOX SCORE: Clippers 111, Pistons 101

Leading the Clippers were Lou Williams with a season-high 39 points, and Monrezl Harrell (16 points).

The Pistons were paced by Reggie Jackson (season-high 29 points), forward Blake Griffin (24 points) and guard Reggie Bullock (19 points).