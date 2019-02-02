Detroit — Having completely lost a 25-point second-quarter lead with plenty of time left in the fourth quarter, the Pistons had a chance to show some mental toughness.
They didn't. The collapse continued through the fourth quarter, and the Pistons offense stalled down the stretch, leading to a 111-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, the biggest comeback in Clippers history.
