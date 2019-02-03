CLOSE Blake Griffin talks about the Pistons' collapse against the Clippers on Saturday. The Detroit News

Reggie Bullock (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Auburn Hills — At 22-29, the Pistons are in the middle ground, trying to decide if they have enough wind in their sails to make a push toward the playoffs. If not, they could find themselves in a freefall toward the high end of the lottery.

There's a new Pistons trade rumor almost daily. On Saturday they reportedly were interested in the Grizzlies’ Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. On Sunday RealGM.com reported that the Lakers were interested in acquiring the Pistons' Reggie Bullock, Detroit's best 3-point shooter (38 percent).

Lakers Interested In Trading For Reggie Bullock https://t.co/OeJkdpzetg — RealGM (@RealGM) February 3, 2019

The Pistons have to decide if they will be buyers or sellers before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

The wing position is one of their biggest challenges this season, as only Bullock and Luke Kennard have produced near a consistent level. Trading Bullock would indicate they’re thinking they are not likely to make the playoffs and have decided to gather assets and look toward next season.

More: Pistons cough up 25-point lead, lose to Clippers

It’s unclear what a potential Bullock trade would yield the Pistons in return, but a first-round pick would suit them well. Bullock is on the final year of his deal, making $2.5 million. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent this summer, so if the Pistons can get anything of value for him, that would be a win.

Another possibility is that the Pistons could be trying to gather other assets in order to facilitate a bigger deal themselves. Although the players would be a big help in the final stretch of the season, the expiring contracts of Bullock and Ish Smith ($6 million) could be more valuable in trying to garner assets for the future, or in trades before the deadline or during the summer.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard