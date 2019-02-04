Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond dunks during the first half Monday. He finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds in Detroit's 129-103 victory over Denver. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit — The best way to get past a bad loss is with a better win.

Coming off their most disappointing loss of the season — after squandering a 25-point lead against the Clippers on Saturday — the Pistons made amends with maybe their most impressive victory.

The Pistons turned a 14-point lead heading into the final period into a laugher, demolishing the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets, 129-103, on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 129, Nuggets 103

The victory washes out the bad taste from Saturday’s loss and finishes the three-game home stand at 2-1. The Pistons (23-29) have a home-and-home against the struggling Knicks on Tuesday and Friday and have a chance to head into the All-Star break next week with some momentum.

Andre Drummond had a season-high 27 points and added 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in what was one of his best effort games of the season. Stanley Johnson had 21 points —one off his season high — and Blake Griffin 17 points.

With the lead mounting, the Pistons were able to rest their starters in the fourth quarter, getting their first win of 20-plus points this season.

The Nuggets (37-16) led, 25-18, after a 3-pointer from Michael Beasley (16 points) but Drummond had back-to-back baskets, including a three-point play, to spark a 10-0 run, with a jumper and 3-pointer by Langston Galloway (18 points).

Denver had an 11-3 run near the end of the period, but Johnson’s 3-pointer pulled the Pistons within 36-34 at the end of the first.

The Pistons started the second with another run, as Galloway and Luke Kennard (14 points) accounted for the first 10 points and Zaza Pachulia added a pair of free throws, to push the lead to 46-38.

The Nuggets got within three, but when Drummond returned, he hit back-to-back floaters and helped keep them at bay. Denver never led after that.

Observations

► Like Saturday’s game against the Clippers, the Pistons had a hot start, hitting 7 of their first 9 field goals. The starting group has been steady, but the bench has been hot and cold, squandering leads with inconsistent play. The reserves were outstanding Monday, accounting for 60 points, with aggressive play from Luke Kennard and Langston Galloway in attacking the basket.

► Drummond not only was effective, but was efficient, taking shots within his realm and getting a number of putbacks, in his 12-of-14 performance from the field. He and Griffin combined to go 18-of-22 on field goals. With the huge margin, they got to rest in the fourth quarter, a big goal that Casey said he wanted after playing Griffin and Drummond heavy minutes in the past few games.

► Johnson looked probably the best he has all season, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range and showing a better shot selection, going 7-of-10 from the field. He looked smooth and in control and added seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in just 25 minutes.

► Reggie Jackson also was fairly efficient, with a pair of 3-pointers and finishing with 14 points and four assists. Besides Bruce Brown, the other four starters scored in double figures, plus three bench players (Johnson’s 21 points, Galloway’s 18 and Kennard’s 14). It was the balance they’ve lacked with multiple scorers in the second unit.

► The players had fun and were visibly celebrating in the fourth quarter — the starters, maybe because they didn’t have to go back in the game — but it was a levity that hasn’t been around the team in weeks, as they’ve struggled in December and January as the schedule got tighter and the results didn’t come through.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard