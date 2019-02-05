Reggie Bullock is about to be traded to the Lakers. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

New York — It’s not just chatter in the Trade Machine anymore.

The Pistons are in the final stages of making a trade for one of their starters.

A league source confirmed to The Detroit News that the Pistons are prepared to send guard Reggie Bullock to the Lakers for guard Svi Mykhailiuk and a future second-round pick. The Athletic’s Frank Isola was first to report that a deal was close.

The final details of the trade still are being worked out but there could be additional pieces involved. The trade is expected to be finalized Wednesday.

Bullock’s name has been bouncing around in trade rumors since the weekend. He’s on an expiring contract for $2.5 million this season, which gives the Pistons some incentive to move him ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

The Los Angles Lakers are poised to make a trade...just not that trade. According to a league source, Lakers are close to acquiring Reggie Bullock from the Pistons for Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk. — Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) February 6, 2019

Bullock had 19 points, including 5-of-10 on 3-pointers, in Tuesday night’s win over the New York Knicks. He’s averaging 12 points and shooting 38 percent on 3-pointers this season and has been an integral part of the lineup, but with the deadline looming, the Pistons look to be trying to get whatever assets they can.

Mykhailiuk, 21, was a second-round pick by the Lakers in last year’s draft. He’s played in 38 games for the Lakers and is averaging just 3.2 points and shooting 32 percent on 3-pointers.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard