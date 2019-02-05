Pelicans forward Anthony Davis won't be headed to the Lakers. (Photo: Gerald Herbert, Associated Press)

Indianapolis — The Lakers have pulled out of conversations aimed at trying to acquire New Orleans All-Star Anthony Davis because of the Pelicans’ “outrageous” trade requests, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Magic Johnson, the Lakers’ president of basketball operations, told New Orleans general manager Dell Demps on Tuesday morning that the Lakers Los Angeles had made their best offer, were not willing to add anything else and would be moving on, said the person, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The person said the Lakers were not willing to give up the six to eight draft picks the Pelicans had sought for Davis.

Late Monday night, the Lakers had changed their offer at the request of the Pelicans, two people with knowledge of the situation said.

The Lakers had agreed to send their entire young core of Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac to the Pelicans, as well as veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the people said.

The Lakers were also willing to also send two first-round draft picks, they said.

The team was also offering to give the Pelicans the salary-cap relief they wanted by taking back Solomon Hill, who has another year left on his deal after this season for $12.7 million.

Over the course of their talks, the Lakers had made several changes to their proposals to the Pelicans, taking out a package that had included Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson, one of the sources said.

“They wanted more and more and more,” one source said. “There was no more to give. They had cap-relief with Hill being in the deal. But the more they wanted, the more it became outrageous and unrealistic.”

One person said the Pelicans are hopeful that if Davis isn’t traded by the NBA’s Thursday noon (Pacific) deadline, that he’ll want to stay and play for New Orleans going forward.

“But that’s not going to happen,” the person said. “AD is not changing his mind.”

After the Lakers’ shoot-around in preparation for Tuesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James was asked if he has followed the Davis trade saga.

James, who will play against the Pacers after missing Saturday night’s game at Golden State to provide him with what the Lakers called “load management,” said he followed the talks like every other player.

“I kind of tend not to play much fantasy basketball, that’s how I’ve always been,” James said. “If something were to occur with our team, whether it’s him or it’s somebody else throughout the trade deadline, we’ll approach it then. But right now this is the group that we have and we’re missing a key point of our team right now with (Lonzo Ball) being out, so we have to win ballgames.”

Wall out more than a year

Already done for this season after one operation, Wizards point guard John Wall now will miss most — if not all — of next season, too, because he needs surgery on his left Achilles tendon, which he tore in a fall at home.

Wizards team doctor Wiemi Douoguih said Tuesday in a conference call with reporters that he discovered the partial rupture of the tendon during a procedure done Monday to address an infection from the operation on Wall’s left heel on Jan. 8.

The 28-year-old Wall’s Achilles surgery has not been scheduled yet. Douoguih said it probably will be next week.

Wall, whose game is built around his speed and ability to drive to the basket, is expected to be able to return to what the team called “full basketball activities” about a year after that operation. Douoguih estimated the recovery range for Wall’s injury, “at John’s age,” to be from 11 to 15 months.

There is no way to know what sort of player Wall will be when he returns, Douoguih said.

“Unfortunately,” he added, “we don’t have a lot of data on elite NBA point guards with tendon ruptures.”

Douoguih said Wall was not wearing his walking boot — which is OK while at home — when he slipped and tumbled on Jan. 29.

Slam dunks

Grizzlies center Marc Gasol was a late scratch for Tuesday night’s home game against the Timberwolves as trade chatter for the veteran accelerated.

... Magic reserve center Mo Bamba is out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his left leg.