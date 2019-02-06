The Pistons acquired center Thon Maker (pictured) from the Bucks on Wednesday for Stanley Johnson. (Photo: Morry Gash, Associated Press)

The Pistons aren’t content to stand pat ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

They’re moving forward with a plan to rebuild on the fly and take some chances. It started with an agreement Tuesday night to send wing Reggie Bullock to the Lakers for Svi Mykhailiuk and a draft pick.

It continued Wednesday with another deal.

The Pistons have agreed in principle to send forward Stanley Johnson to the Milwaukee Bucks for big man Thon Maker, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report news of the agreement.

Johnson was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft and after a promising rookie season, he struggled to find a consistent role under then-coach Stan Van Gundy. He was a starter at the beginning of the season, but moved to the bench, where he found a better niche as a defender.

Maker, 21, is 7-foot-1 and in his third season after he was selected No. 10 overall by the Bucks in the 2016 NBA draft. He fell out of favor in Milwaukee and is looking for a change of scenery. He’s still on his rookie deal, with a contract for $2.8 million this year and $3.6 million next season, which saves the Pistons more than $1 million off of Johnson’s $3.9 million this year.

Maker was averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game this season.

Johnson is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the offseason and indications were that the Pistons weren’t sure to make the qualifying offer of $5.3 million to retain him.

