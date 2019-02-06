Meet new Detroit Pistons center Thon Maker
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker poses for a photograph during media day at the NBA basketball team's new arena Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker poses for a photograph during media day at the NBA basketball team's new arena Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker, left, chats with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as the teams warm up before the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Denver.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker, left, chats with Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray as the teams warm up before the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Denver. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker knocks the ball from Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker knocks the ball from Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, in Milwaukee. Morrry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond shoots on Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018.
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond shoots on Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans' Tim Frazier during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans' Tim Frazier during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker shoots over Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Miami.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thon Maker shoots over Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Miami. Lynne Sladky, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker smiles before an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks' Thon Maker smiles before an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Milwaukee. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Thon Maker of the Milwaukee Bucks and Trevor Booker of the Philadelphia 76ers go up for a first half rebound at Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 20, 2018 in Philadelphia.
Thon Maker of the Milwaukee Bucks and Trevor Booker of the Philadelphia 76ers go up for a first half rebound at Wells Fargo Center on Jan. 20, 2018 in Philadelphia. Rob Carr, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Thon Maker of the Milwaukee Bucks moves against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 23, 2018 in Chicago.
Thon Maker of the Milwaukee Bucks moves against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on March 23, 2018 in Chicago. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Thon Maker speaks to assistant coach Luc Longley during an Australian Boomers World Cup training session at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre on June 22, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.
Thon Maker speaks to assistant coach Luc Longley during an Australian Boomers World Cup training session at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre on June 22, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. Quinn Rooney, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Rui Hachimura of Japan struggles against Thon Marial Maker of Australia during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier Group B match between Japan and Australia on June 29, 2018 in Chiba, Japan.
Rui Hachimura of Japan struggles against Thon Marial Maker of Australia during the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier Group B match between Japan and Australia on June 29, 2018 in Chiba, Japan. Matt Roberts, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Thon Maker of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after a call during the first quarter of the game against Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 1, 2018 in New York City.
Thon Maker of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after a call during the first quarter of the game against Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 1, 2018 in New York City. Sarah Stier, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Pistons aren’t content to stand pat ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

    They’re moving forward with a plan to rebuild on the fly and take some chances. It started with an agreement Tuesday night to send wing Reggie Bullock to the Lakers for Svi Mykhailiuk and a draft pick.

    It continued Wednesday with another deal.

    The Pistons have agreed in principle to send forward Stanley Johnson to the Milwaukee Bucks for big man Thon Maker, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News.

    ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report news of the agreement.

    Johnson was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft and after a promising rookie season, he struggled to find a consistent role under then-coach Stan Van Gundy. He was a starter at the beginning of the season, but moved to the bench, where he found a better niche as a defender.

    Maker, 21, is 7-foot-1 and in his third season after he was selected No. 10 overall by the Bucks in the 2016 NBA draft. He fell out of favor in Milwaukee and is looking for a change of scenery. He’s still on his rookie deal, with a contract for $2.8 million this year and $3.6 million next season, which saves the Pistons more than $1 million off of Johnson’s $3.9 million this year.

    Maker was averaging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game this season.

    Johnson is scheduled to become a restricted free agent in the offseason and indications were that the Pistons weren’t sure to make the qualifying offer of $5.3 million to retain him.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE