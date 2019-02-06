Reggie Bullock scored 19 in his final game with the Pistons on Tuesday night in New York. (Photo: Sarah Stier, Getty Images)

New York — Reggie Bullock left a lasting impression in his final Pistons game, going 5-of-10 on 3-pointers on Tuesday night, as the Pistons topped the New York Knicks.

Not long after the game, he searched around his locker for the deodorant before asking a locker room attendant. A couple minutes later, he handed it off to teammate Zaza Pachulia, who needed some as well.

Make that former teammate Zaza Pachulia.

Bullock will have a new set of teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers, after the Pistons agreed in principle on a deal that will bring back rookie guard Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2021 second-round pick. The deal was agreed upon Tuesday night and likely will be completed Wednesday.

Here are some thoughts on the proposed deal and what it means for the Pistons:

► 1. On the surface, it seems that the Pistons were trying to acquire assets for an expiring contract. Bullock is on the final year of his contract, making $2.5 million this year and will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

As their best 3-point shooter and a coveted wing on the open market, they likely believed that they wouldn’t be able to re-sign him. Bullock, 27, could project to get a new deal for four years and $40 million to $48 million wherever he signs.

►2. The Pistons helped their salary-cap situation, by shaving about $1 million from their payroll this year and getting a wing they can develop on a very reasonable contract. The move pulls them to about $1.5 million below the luxury-tax line Mykhailiuk, 21, is slated to make $1.4 million next season and has a team option for $1.7 million in 2020-21.

Finances aren’t the sole reason for making the trade, but getting a young player and a pick — the Pistons had traded all their second-round picks between 2020 and ’23 — gives them some value back.

►3. Losing Bullock from the starting lineup likely means that Luke Kennard will step into that role. Bullock was solid as a scorer and defender at 6-foot-7, 205 pounds. It might be a bigger challenge for Kennard moving forward, but the first-round pick from 2017 has shown signs of getting more aggressive offensively and preparing for a bigger role.

The trade also means the reserve group gets another change, with Mykhailiuk needing time to jell with an unstable unit.

►4. The Pistons might not be going all-in on a playoff run this year.

Standing pat and keeping Bullock would have indicated that they were going to push for the postseason, trailing the Miami Heat for the No. 8 spot by only 1½ games after Tuesday's games. They’re obviously better with Bullock, so dealing him points to a mix of getting assets for an expiring deal, plus looking toward the future.

The Pistons have one of the weakest remaining schedules in the league. and they can still make the playoffs with some good effort and a decent stretch in the final 29 games.

►5. They may not be done dealing. They have more expiring contracts in Ish Smith ($6 million), Jose Calderon ($1.5 million), Zaza Pachulia ($1.5 million) and Stanley Johnson ($3.5 million).

It’s unclear whether they’ll be able to move any of their value contracts — or less likely, the bigger deals for Reggie Jackson, Jon Leuer or Langston Galloway that expire after next year. They’ve been rumored to be talking to the Memphis Grizzlies about Mike Conley, but dealing Bullock doesn’t seem to impact that either way.

