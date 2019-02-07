Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley is averaging 20.4 points per game this season. (Photo: Matthew Stockman, Getty Images)

The final hours before the NBA trade deadline are ticking away and although the Pistons were active on Tuesday and Wednesday, it’s unclear if they can pull off another deal before 3 p.m. today.

The Pistons have been mentioned in talks with the Memphis Grizzlies to acquire point guard Mike Conley, but those negotiations appear to have stalled, according to a league source.

It seems that the cost for Conley is too high, with the Grizzlies seeking Reggie Jackson, a first-round pick and either Luke Kennard or another first-round pick from the Pistons, according to a report by The Athletic’s Tony Jones.

Detroit's offer to Memphis for Conley, according to Jones: Reggie Jackson and a first-rounder. Grizzlies asked for Luke Kennard, Pistons balked. — John Martin (@JohnMartin929) February 6, 2019

Conley, 31, has been in high demand since the Grizzlies started accepting trade offers. The Jazz reportedly have made an aggressive offer, including multiple draft picks and the expiring contract of Ricky Rubio, but when the Jazz refused to add Dante Exum, as they Grizzlies wanted.

The Raptors reportedly have offered All-Star guard Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas and the Grizzlies likely are considering other offers.

Where does that leave the Pistons? Likely looking in another direction.

Indications are that the Pistons won’t increase their offer, which would leave them considering other options instead of going all-in on Conley, who never has been named an All-Star and is also is due $32.5 million next season and $34.5 million in 2020-21.

That’s a huge risk for the Pistons to take on, even with the potential improvement that Conley would bring. Given the choice between the high asking price and sticking with Jackson, the Pistons probably would stand pat, especially with Jackson’s increased production and consistency in the past two weeks.

Aside from the Conley talks, the Pistons haven’t been mentioned in any other big last-minute deals. After dealing Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson this week, the Pistons could look to move other expiring contracts, such as veterans Ish Smith, Zaza Pachulia or Jose Calderon or young players Glenn Robinson III — who has a team option for next season — or Henry Ellenson, who will become an unrestricted free agent.

