Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is now a Piston, following a trade with the Lakers that sent Reggie Bullock to Los Angeles. (Photo: Ethan Miller, Getty Images)

Auburn Hills — Svi Mykhailiuk was the last player off the practice court Thursday, his first day with the Pistons after being traded from the Lakers late Wednesday.

It was like the first day of school for Mykhailiuk, a rookie guard who’s having to find his way around the practice facility and learn all the new faces on his new team. He’ll have to be a quick learner in picking up the Pistons’ terminology and the nuances of their offense and defense.

Mykhailiuk is expected to be available for Friday’s matchup against the Knicks and although the Pistons beat the Knicks on Tuesday, they’re not slowing down their momentum to try to let the rookie catch up.

“We have enough guys here to go out and fight and compete,” coach Dwane Casey said. “Today was more about getting our compete level up and things we didn’t do well against New York,” Casey said Thursday. “It was more so that than the whole practice trying to integrate one guy into our stuff.”

There's a lot to like in #Pistons Svi Mykhailiuk's shooting form. Dwane Casey likes his potential. pic.twitter.com/iW67O5awv6 — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) February 7, 2019

Mykhailiuk, 21, is regarded as a well-rounded offensive player and looks to be a bigger version of Reggie Bullock, who the Pistons sent to the Lakers in the deal. He has a skill set that will give the coaching staff something to build on within the reserve group.

“Everybody knows I’m a really good shooter, so put it on the floor and creating my own shot and help,” Mykhailiuk said. “Whatever they need me to do on the offensive end, just playing hard and making the right plays.”

New destination for Johnson

The Pistons have not made an official announcement of the trade sending Stanley Johnson to the Bucks for Thon Maker. According to a league source, the trade will turn into a three-team deal with Johnson going to the Pelicans and Maker still going to the Pistons.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard