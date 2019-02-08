Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond dunks during the first half. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — The rematch was better than the original.

That’s not saying much against the struggling New York Knicks, but the Pistons will take any win they can get in their push for the playoffs.

After getting a 13-point win on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, the Pistons followed with a convincing, 120-103 victory on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Andre Drummond had a season-high 29 points and added 20 rebounds and two blocks, Blake Griffin added 26 points, six rebounds and four assists and Reggie Jackson 20 points and six assists for the Pistons, who have their first three-game winning streak since Dec. 1, when they had a five-game stretch after beating the Golden State Warriors.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 120, Knicks 103

The Pistons improved to 25-29 and moved within a game of the Miami Heat — who played at Sacramento later Friday — for eighth place in the East.

The Pistons led by 21 in the first half and had a 63-54 lead at halftime but the Knicks rallied in the third quarter to tie it at 82 at the 2:19 mark of the period.

The Pistons answered with a 7-2 run to enter the fourth with an 89-84 margin.

They added a 5-0 spurt, with a free throw by Drummond, a jumper by Luke Kennard (14 points) and a pair of free throws by Ish Smith (11 points) to make it a 10-point lead.

Dennis Smith Jr. had a career-high 31 points and added eight assists for the Knicks (10-44), who lost their 15th straight game.

Observations

1. Even after the Reggie Bullock trade opened a spot in the starting lineup, it didn’t mean that Luke Kennard was automatically going to get it. Coach Dwane Casey opted for Langston Galloway in the first five, with Kennard coming off the bench. Galloway finished with five points, as they looked to find other options from the wing position.

2. Thon Maker had an inauspicious debut, entering at the 2:12 mark of the first quarter. He played eight minutes and didn’t score, with a rebound and a personal foul. Maker didn’t have any practice time with the team but went through the walkthrough on Friday afternoon. With only two more games — Monday against the Wizards and Wednesday at Boston — they’ll have more practice time before the All-Star break so that the new players can get acclimated.

3. Svi Mykhailiuk also had a cameo appearance in his first game, getting 10 minutes and registering three points, a rebound and two assist. He missed his only shot attempt in the first half, but had a nice assist to Zaza Pachulia for a lay-in. Like Maker, Mykhailiuk looked to be just picking up some of the plays and unsure where he belonged.

4. Reggie Jackson continued to impress with his reenergized play in the past couple of weeks. He went 4-of-5 on 3-pointers in the first half and continued to show that he can get in the lane and create his own shot, hitting a few floaters and attempting a few mid-range shots that weren’t falling a few weeks ago. It’s a big development for their playoff hopes, to have him playing at near-peak level.

5. Drummond played with excellent energy on both ends of the court, protecting the rim on defense and settling for mostly good shots on offense. He was efficient, going 12-of-15 from the field and showed some deft touch around the rim. He’s cleaned up his game in the past few weeks and has found a good groove on pick-and-roll plays with several of the guards.

