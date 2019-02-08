Auburn Hills — It could be another addition for the Detroit Pistons, even after the trade deadline.
They appear close to adding a needed wing to the roster, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
“Guard Wayne Ellington is closing in on a commitment to sign with Detroit, league sources tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski reported Friday afternoon.
“Ellington is one of the top available players in the post-trade deadline buyout market, and Detroit will score a significant recruiting victory in signing him."
Ellington, 31, is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard who was traded from the Miami Heat to the Phoenix Suns this week and then waived by the Suns. Once Ellington clears waivers this weekend, he’ll become a free agent and can sign with any team.
After the Pistons dealt two of the wings in their rotation, Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson, this week, they have plenty of minutes for Ellington, who will share time with Luke Kennard as the primary scorers.
Ellington posted 8.4 points and shot 37 percent on 3-pointers in 25 games with the Heat this season.
Ellington was selected in the first round, No. 28 overall, in 2009 out of North Carolina.
