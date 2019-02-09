Wayne Ellington of the Miami Heat gets called for a foul against the Washington Wizards in the second half on Nov. 17, 2017. (Photo: Rob Carr, Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons signed Wayne Ellington to a free-agent deal after the guard cleared waivers Saturday.

In a related move, the team released forward Henry Ellenson to make room for Ellington.

Ellington, who is 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, is averaging 8.4 points this season. He was waived by the Phoenix Suns after they had acquired him a trade with the Miami Heat.

Ellenson, who played in two games this season with the Pistons, spent a majority of the season with the G League Grand Rapids Drive.

The 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward was selected in the first round, 18th overall by the Pistons in 2016 NBA Draft.