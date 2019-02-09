Meet shooting guard Wayne Ellington
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Wayne Ellington of the Miami Heat poses for pictures on media day on Sept. 24, 2018.
Wayne Ellington of the Miami Heat poses for pictures on media day on Sept. 24, 2018. Rob Foldy, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Miami Heat's Wayne Ellington shoots with Philadelphia 76ers' Marco Belinelli defending during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Miami Heat's Wayne Ellington shoots with Philadelphia 76ers' Marco Belinelli defending during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Monday, April 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. Chris Szagola, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington loses control of the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Marco Belinelli defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington loses control of the ball as San Antonio Spurs guard Marco Belinelli defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Miami. Lynne Sladky, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington reacts after shooting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Miami. Lynne Sladky, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington reacts after a 3-point shot during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Miami.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington reacts after a 3-point shot during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee, AP
Fullscreen
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington controls the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn.
Miami Heat guard Wayne Ellington controls the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill, AP
Fullscreen
Wayne Ellington of the Miami Heat celebrates a first half play with James Johnson while playing the Detroit Pistons on March 28, 2017.
Wayne Ellington of the Miami Heat celebrates a first half play with James Johnson while playing the Detroit Pistons on March 28, 2017. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Wayne Ellington of the Miami Heat gets called for a foul against the Washington Wizards in the second half on Nov. 17, 2017.
Wayne Ellington of the Miami Heat gets called for a foul against the Washington Wizards in the second half on Nov. 17, 2017. Rob Carr, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Wayne Ellington of the Miami Heat passes under pressure from Kris Dunn of the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 15, 2018.
Wayne Ellington of the Miami Heat passes under pressure from Kris Dunn of the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 15, 2018. Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Wayne Ellington of the Miami Heat reacts in the third quarter against the New York Knicks on Jan. 27, 2019.
Wayne Ellington of the Miami Heat reacts in the third quarter against the New York Knicks on Jan. 27, 2019. Elsa, Getty Images
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Detroit Pistons signed  Wayne Ellington to a free-agent deal after the guard cleared waivers Saturday.

    In a related move, the team released forward Henry Ellenson to make room for Ellington.

    Ellington, who is 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, is averaging 8.4 points this season. He was waived by the Phoenix Suns after they had acquired him a trade with the Miami Heat.

    Ellenson, who played in two games this season with the Pistons, spent a majority of the season with the G League Grand Rapids Drive. 

    The 6-foot-11, 245-pound forward was selected in the first round, 18th overall by the Pistons in 2016 NBA Draft.

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE