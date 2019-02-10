CLOSE Wayne Ellington signed with the Pistons this week after being waived by the Phoenix Suns. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

Wayne Ellington (Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP)

Auburn Hills — Wayne Ellington went through his first Pistons practice Sunday and didn’t seem to be out of place in trying to get integrated quickly with his new team.

Ellington, who signed Saturday with the Pistons as a free agent after being waived by the Phoenix Suns last week, is looking to hit the ground running Monday, when the Pistons face the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena.

It’s a welcome addition for the Pistons, who are among the league’s worst teams in 3-point shooting. After trading Reggie Bullock, their best 3-point shooter, there was a void and Ellington helps; he is hitting 37 percent from beyond the arc this season.

He also brings a veteran presence that will benefit the Pistons (25-29) as they make a run toward the playoffs in the final 28 games.

“He’s such a smart player and he understands certain things we’re doing and how he’s going to get his shot, so it won’t be hard to integrate him into what we’re doing,” coach Dwane Casey said after Sunday’s practice. “We plan to put him into the things we did with Reggie Bullock. The main thing is understanding the terminology, so we can ease him in pretty quickly.”

Adding Ellington for the remainder of the season after waiving Henry Ellenson gives the Pistons a needed scorer and perimeter threat, and although he’ll be a free agent after the season, the focus isn’t on the long term now; it’s about making a playoff push.

“It’s being able to help now. Coach Casey and the organization value what I bring to the table; that’s what’s most valuable to me — this year, right now, is what I’m looking at,” Ellington said. “This summer is this summer and I’m worried about now and what we can do with this team right here and how I can help. We can take a leap; we’re right there and a half-game out of the playoffs. I’m looking to the next spot, not just the eighth spot — we can get there.”

After he was waived, Ellington was a coveted target on the buyout market, following Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. He fielded several offers, and although the Pistons didn’t have much cap space, he saw the opportunity for playing time and to help them get to the playoffs as a bigger appeal.

“(There were) a lot of teams, with different roles and things,” he said. “I don’t know exactly the number, but my agent, Mark Bartelstein, communicated with a lot of teams.”

#Pistons Wayne Ellington gets shots up at his first practice. pic.twitter.com/Si2edTuRK2 — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) February 10, 2019

Ellington, 31, played 25 games this season for the Miami Heat, who are a half-game ahead of the Pistons for the final playoff spot in the East. Ellington is an addition to the winning culture Casey and the new front office are looking to bring.

“Character-wise, he’s about winning; he’s from a winning program," Casey said. "That’s the most important thing: You’re bringing guys in who fit what you’re trying to do, who are serious about winning and play with a pure heart. You’ll take as many of those as you can get. He’s a proven winner who’s been in multiple playoff situations. The character part, you can’t overemphasize guys who are serious about winning.”

