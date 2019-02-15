Ben Wallace was a four-time defensive player of the year, four-time All-Star and was All-NBA three times. He’s perhaps best known for his Afro and “Fear the ‘Fro” mantra during his 16-year NBA career. (Photo11: Detroit News)

Ben Wallace is back in the finals — but this time, it’s not for an NBA title.

The former Pistons center, renowned for his days with the Pistons’ “Goin’ to Work” 2004 championship team, is among the 11 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday.

Wallace was a four-time defensive player of the year, four-time All-Star and was All-NBA three times. He’s perhaps best known for his Afro and “Fear the ‘Fro” mantra during his 16-year NBA career.

Joining Wallace as a finalist is former Michigan standout Chris Webber, who was renowned as a member of the Fab Five group that went to back-to-back NCAA championship games in 1992 and ’93. He was the No. 1 pick in the 1993 draft and was the 1994 rookie of the year; in his NBA career, he was a five-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA three times.

Webber played in high school at Detroit Country Day and was the Naismith national player of the year in his senior season in 1991.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard