Draymond Green with Hazel Renee. (Photo11: Instagram)

As a three-time NBA champion, he knows all about the bling.

But when it came to getting engaged, Day Day really went big big.

Draymond Green, the former Michigan State star who now plays for the Golden State Warriors, proposed to girlfriend Hazel Renee with a rock valued at $300,000. This according to TMZ, which posted all the details Monday.

The two got engaged a month ago, with Green flying Renee, via helecoptor, to a private yacht, where he popped the question.

The old rule of thumb suggests you spend two months pay on an engagement ring, and amazingly, Green, 28, fell short of that standard. His salary this season is $17,469,565, so two months pay, even after taxes would've been over $1 million.

We'll cut him some slack, though.

TMZ says he bought the ring, with a 6-carat diamond, from Jason of Beverly Hills. This Jason fella reports Green, a Saginaw native, was involved in every step of the purchase.

Renee, 32, is a star in her own right, as an actress who has appeared on such shows as "Empire" and "Basketball Wives."