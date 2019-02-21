Blake Griffin (Photo11: Michael Dwyer, AP)

Auburn Hills — As the Detroit Pistons gird themselves for a playoff push in the final 26 games of the regular season, there’s a tendency to look at the schedule and try to find games they're most likely to win. They still have several games against teams with losing records, such as the Hawks, Cavaliers and Bulls, but they’re being careful not to look past anybody.

Friday’s matchup at the Hawks is the first of a back-to-back, with the Heat — who are tied with the Pistons for the final playoff spot in the East — looming on Saturday. The Hawks are 20 games below .500 and are destined for the draft lottery, but the Pistons know all too well that they aren’t to be ignored.

“Atlanta has been a team that has struggled early on but since then, they’ve had some big wins and some guys playing really well,” forward Blake Griffin said Thursday. “Trae (Young) has played much better and played like he’s capable of this past month especially.

“We have to make sure we don’t overlook them; I don’t think that’ll be the case in this situation.”

The Pistons have the fresh memory of the Hawks' victory at Little Caesars Arena just before Christmas. It’s a reminder that they can lose to any team at any time — and focus becomes critical in the final stretch of games.

“Those are the dangerous games — (teams like) Atlanta, Cleveland and Chicago,” guard Wayne Ellington said. “Those guys are coming in and playing hard every night. We have to make sure we’re locked in for those games and treat them as if we’re playing Miami or a playoff team.

“Those are the games we have to lock in even more and make sure we have attention to detail.”

'I'm a Piston'

For Ellington, who played 2½ seasons with the Heat before being traded to the Suns and waived before the trade deadline, playing his former team won’t be weird. He has friends on the Heat still but he’s more about winning now, with his current and former teams jockeying for playoff position.

“I know those guys," he said. "For me, I’m going to go in there and play my hardest. I don’t want to get too hyped up; it is against a former team and guys I’m pretty close with. At the same time, it’s a game and you go in there to win that game and get the (win) however you can.

“I’m a Piston; I’m going against those guys on Saturday. We’ll be familiar with what they’re running.”

Pistons at Hawks

Tipoff: 7:30 Friday, State Farm Arena, Atlanta

TV/radio: FSD Plus/WWJ 950

Outlook: The Hawks (19-39) have struggled, losing four of their last five — all at home — but surprised the Pistons, 98-95, on Dec. 23 at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons (26-30) start the second half with a back-to-back, facing the Heat on Saturday.

