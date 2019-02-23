Miami Heat forward Kelly Olynyk (9) and guard Dion Waiters, rear, battle for the ball with Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin. (Photo11: Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press)

Miami — The Pistons are getting hot at the right time.

On Saturday, they were hotter than the Heat — and they’re rising in the standings.

Buoyed by their bench, the Pistons won a critical head-to-head matchup in Miami, trouncing the Heat, 119-96, at American Airlines Arena.

The victory is their sixth in the last seven games and pushed them into seventh place in the East, ahead of the Hornets, who lost to the Nets.

Ish Smith led the bench uprising with 22 points and nine assists and Blake Griffin added 20 points and six assists as the Pistons (28-30) moved closer to .500.

The reserves scored 66 of the Pistons’ points, with Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard adding 17 points each.

The Heat (26-32) were within 82-76 late in the fourth quarter but Smith hit a jumper with 6.5 seconds left to stretch the lead to eight. From there, the Pistons started the fourth quarter on a 14-2 run, with only a basket by Dwyane Wade (15 points) during the spurt.

Galloway got hot quickly, scoring 15 of his 17 points in the first 4:10 of the period. He opened with a jumper, then hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions. He added another at the 7:30 mark then topped it with a 4-point play to push the lead to 105-84 at the 6:56 mark.

Observations

1. The bench group that had been struggling for the Pistons — on both ends of the court — had a resurgent effort, buoyed by 22 points from Smith and 17 each from Kennard and Galloway. Against the Hawks, the Pistons bench had double-digit-negative plus-minus ratings and Casey was concerned about their lack of production on offense. Problem solved, at least for one night.

2. Galloway bounced back from a severe shooting slump, getting back into form in a major way, hitting 6-of-7 from the field, including four 3-pointers. His playing time had diminished a bit but he’s showing that he can heat up at any given time — but noticeably when the Pistons needed a big night from the reserves.

3. After playing just 23 minutes in Friday’s win over the Hawks, Griffin was primed to be fresh and play significant minutes on the second night of the back-to-back. He got the minutes, but he didn’t have a big burst of energy. He shot 5-of-15 from the field Saturday and much like Friday’s comeback win, Griffin’s teammates found a way to win without him being a big contributor.

4. The Pistons are taking care of their business against the weaker teams in the league, after going through some rough patches during the middle part of the season. With the back-to-back road wins, they improved to 11-17 away from home. They’ll return to Little Caesars Arena on Monday to face the Pacers.

5. Wayne Ellington got a nice ovation in his first game back at Miami. He played 25 minutes and finished with six points, on 2-of-5 shooting (both 3-pointers). He was defended heavily, as the Heat players knew his tendencies and prevented him from getting the looks he wanted.

