Detroit's Reggie Jackson drives around Darren Collison in the first quarter Monday. (Photo11: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Detroit — Things are really starting to get interesting now for the Pistons in their playoff chase. They’re not just pursuing others; they’re being chased themselves.

The Pistons planted themselves in the seventh spot; now, they’re trying to overtake the Nets for sixth place by playing some of their best basketball of the season.

After feasting on sub-.500 teams to get back in contention, the Pistons now are elevating their game, taking out the Indiana Pacers, 113-109, on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. It’s the Pistons’ third straight victory and seventh in their last eight games.

Andre Drummond had 26 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, Blake Griffin added a triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Luke Kennard had his second straight big game off the bench, chipping in 19 points and four rebounds for the Pistons (29-30).

The Pistons had a 17-point lead in the first quarter but the Pacers (40-21) whittled it down with a flurry in the second period, including 10 straight points by Damontas Sabonis (23 points and seven rebounds). Indiana had another 8-0 run to finish the half and trailed, 55-51.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 113, Pacers 109

Drummond got going, with 12 of his points in the third quarter, including six straight in the final three minutes.

The Pistons stayed in it with 3-point shooting, going 18-of-41 (44 percent) for the game, including five each from Griffin and Kennard and four from Wayne Ellington (14 points).

The Pacers cut the lead to 87-84 with 9:37 left on a 3-pointer by Myles Turner and a floater from Bojan Bogdanovic but the Pistons responded with a 10-0 run, with a three-point play from Langston Galloway (13 points), a 3-pointer from Griffin and a basket by Drummond.

Bogdanovic had 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter in the comeback effort, but the lead was too much to overcome. They got close down the stretch with some 3-pointers but couldn’t get closer than four in the final seconds.

Five observations

1. The game was chippy almost from the beginning, with bodies flying everywhere for loose balls and some tempers flaring. Griffin, Drummond, Bogdanovic and Thaddeus Young each received a technical foul and there were some words after the game got physical with a flagrant foul on a Griffin drive. The intensity was at a playoff level — in what could be a first-round matchup.

2. Griffin caught a hot streak from beyond the arc, hitting five 3-pointers, one off his season high. The Pistons were better on 3-pointers and hit 44 percent for the game, but Griffin worked off of dribble-penetration and waited on the perimeter for his opportunities, as Jackson and Drummond worked better in the pick-and-roll. They’re relying less on Drummond for isolation plays and the diversity of offense is helping — with the shots now falling more.

3. The Pistons didn’t have an answer defensively for the Sabonis, who got whatever he wanted inside and finished with 23 points. He got inside in the paint and was 9-of-13 from the field. Sabonis is a crafty young player with an in-between skill set that the Pistons couldn’t match easily. He left the game left in the fourth quarter with what looked to be a severely twisted ankle.

4. Langston Galloway followed up his 17-point performance against the Heat on Saturday with another solid performance, chipping in 13 points, with 2-of-5 on 3-pointers. It’s the other scoring option the Pistons need off the bench, along with Kennard’s contributions. It’s not exactly balanced, with only four points coming from the rest of the reserves, but if they can get two double-digit scores it’s a big shot in the arm.

5. The Pistons are playing with more confidence, especially with the reserve group. It’s a bumpy ride sometimes, but they’re finding ways to get the scorers the ball and get good production. There are still some concerns with the defense in the second group but as long as they’re scoring, some of that can be overlooked.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard