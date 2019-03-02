CLOSE

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey after his team's 129-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 2, in Cleveland. The Detroit News

Cleveland — It wasn’t a tale of two halves, or even a tale of two quarters. It was more like a tale of one quarter — if even that.

The Pistons got hot in the first quarter and after taking a 19-point lead extended the margin — and rolled to an easy 129-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon at Quicken Loans Arena.

It’s the largest margin of victory for the Pistons this season and got them back on the winning track after they fell to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Luke Kennard had 26 points, including six 3-pointers, and Reggie Jackson had 24 points (on 9-of-11 shooting) in 21 minutes for the Pistons (30-31), who complete the back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 129, Cavaliers 93

Wayne Ellington added 15 points — all on 3-pointers — plus Blake Griffin had 14 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Andre Drummond 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cavaliers (15-48) got 16 points from rookie Collin Sexton and 11 each from Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. They were playing without big men Kevin Love, Ante Zizic, Tristan Thompson and John Henson.

Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Cleveland.
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. (22) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond, left, passes against Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. in the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond, left, passes against Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Glenn Robinson III drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Glenn Robinson III drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin, right, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. in the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin, right, drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) passes against Detroit Pistons' Khyri Thomas (13) in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) passes against Detroit Pistons' Khyri Thomas (13) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Ish Smith (14) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' David Nwaba (12) in the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Ish Smith (14) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' David Nwaba (12) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Luke Kennard, right, shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Nik Stauskas in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Cleveland.
Detroit Pistons' Luke Kennard, right, shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Nik Stauskas in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak, AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman, left, from Turkey, drives past Detroit Pistons' Reggie Jackson, from Italy, in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Cedi Osman, left, from Turkey, drives past Detroit Pistons' Reggie Jackson, from Italy, in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives past Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown (6) in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton (2) drives past Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown (6) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson (8) shoots over Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown (6) in the first half.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson (8) shoots over Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown (6) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey yells instructions to players in the first half.
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey yells instructions to players in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown (6) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson (8) and Collin Sexton (2) in the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown (6) shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson (8) and Collin Sexton (2) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway, bottom, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton battle for a loose ball in the first half on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Cleveland.
Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway, bottom, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton battle for a loose ball in the first half on Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (19), from Ukraine, dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (19), from Ukraine, dunks the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Luke Kennard, right, knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers' Nik Stauskas in the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Luke Kennard, right, knocks the ball loose from Cleveland Cavaliers' Nik Stauskas in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin (23) passes the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. (22) in the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin (23) passes the ball over Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. (22) in the first half. Tony Dejak, AP
Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin (23) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. (22) in the first half. Detroit won the game 129 to 93.
Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin (23) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. (22) in the first half. Detroit won the game 129 to 93. Tony Dejak, AP
    The Pistons had a 42-23 lead after the first quarter — their highest-scoring first period of the season — and boosted it to 71-38 at halftime, behind 16 points from Jackson, 12 from Kennard and 11 from Drummond.

    Kennard got hot in the fourth quarter, hitting four straight 3-pointers, including the final one from near the logo at midcourt.

    That pushed the lead to 115-81 and it was all academic from there.

    rod.beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

     

