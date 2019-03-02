CLOSE Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey after his team's 129-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, March 2, in Cleveland. The Detroit News

Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway, bottom, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Collin Sexton battle for a loose ball in the first half. (Photo: Tony Dejak, Associated Press)

Cleveland — It wasn’t a tale of two halves, or even a tale of two quarters. It was more like a tale of one quarter — if even that.

The Pistons got hot in the first quarter and after taking a 19-point lead extended the margin — and rolled to an easy 129-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday afternoon at Quicken Loans Arena.

It’s the largest margin of victory for the Pistons this season and got them back on the winning track after they fell to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

Luke Kennard had 26 points, including six 3-pointers, and Reggie Jackson had 24 points (on 9-of-11 shooting) in 21 minutes for the Pistons (30-31), who complete the back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 129, Cavaliers 93

Wayne Ellington added 15 points — all on 3-pointers — plus Blake Griffin had 14 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Andre Drummond 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cavaliers (15-48) got 16 points from rookie Collin Sexton and 11 each from Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. They were playing without big men Kevin Love, Ante Zizic, Tristan Thompson and John Henson.

The Pistons had a 42-23 lead after the first quarter — their highest-scoring first period of the season — and boosted it to 71-38 at halftime, behind 16 points from Jackson, 12 from Kennard and 11 from Drummond.

Kennard got hot in the fourth quarter, hitting four straight 3-pointers, including the final one from near the logo at midcourt.

That pushed the lead to 115-81 and it was all academic from there.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard