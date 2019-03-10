The Pistons' Andre Drummond blocks the path of the Bulls' Shaquille Harrison in the second quarter. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Detroit — It wasn’t the easiest of circumstances to play. The Pistons were coming off a game late Friday in Chicago, with a quick turnaround to a noon start and short rest, plus Daylight Savings Time.

But like Friday’s win, the Pistons made it look simple. With a third-quarter surge, they dispatched the Chicago Bulls, 131-108, on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena for their fifth straight win.

On the first game of a back-to-back, the Pistons (34-31) had a 23-point advantage entering the fourth quarter and were able to rest their starters in the fourth quarter.

Blake Griffin had 28 points, six rebounds and five assists, Reggie Jackson 21 points and six assists, and Andre Drummond 16 points and 15 rebounds — all through just three quarters. It’s a benefit because of the critical games this week in the playoff race: at Brooklyn on Monday night and at Miami on Wednesday.

After overcoming a 21-point deficit in Friday’s 112-104 win, the Pistons took control early Sunday and didn’t let up. The Bulls’ largest lead on Sunday was five points, early in the first quarter. The Pistons had a 61-55 lead after a 3-pointer by Jackson, who was 5-of-8 beyond the arc.

The Pistons created some cushion in the third quarter, with an 11-2 spurt, with seven straight points from Griffin and a floater by Jackson, for a 72-57 margin.

The Bulls (19-49) answered with a 12-5 run, with five points each by Otto Porter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen, who had each had 17 points and six rebounds, to get within eight.

The Pistons put it away with a 26-11 run over the final six minutes of the third quarter, with seven points each from Griffin and Drummond and six each from Langston Galloway and Jackson, for a 103-80 lead entering the fourth.

Galloway finished 6-of-6 on 3-pointers and had 21 points.

The reserves put the game away in the fourth quarter, with seven points each from Jon Leuer and Khyri Thomas.

