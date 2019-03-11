Langston Galloway made five 3-pointers in the Pistons' 131-108 victory over the Bulls on Sunday. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

New York — It was something of an homage to Michael Jordan.

Langston Galloway had continued his hot shooting, having made five 3-pointers in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bulls. He launched his sixth and like the others, it went through the nets. Galloway got back on defense and shrugged — reminiscent of when Jordan shrugged in the 1992 NBA Finals, when he made six 3-pointers.

Galloway is in that rarified air of shooting, having made his last 12 3-pointers, one short of the NBA record set by the Pistons’ Terry Mills. Galloway went for the record in Monday night’s showdown against the Nets but missed his first attempt, in the second quarter, ending the run at the record.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Galloway, but the ups have been high and the downs have been dreadful. Still, he’s maintaining his rhythm and not hunting for his shot and getting out of character or taking wild shots.

“You find a rhythm where you’re aggressive but not over-aggressive, especially not when we’re rolling as a team,” Galloway said Sunday. “I don’t want to take anybody out of their rhythm right now because we’re all playing so well. Just being cognizant in being confident that I know it’s going in but looking for my teammates as well.”

Galloway’s recent rise has been a boost off the bench, as he has been a beneficiary, along with Luke Kennard, of Ish Smith’s fast-paced play. What coach Dwane Casey likes most is that Galloway is bringing it on both ends of the court.

“He’s been doing a good job, not only offensively, but defensively too. He did a good job on (Zach) LaVine the other night. That and his shooting has given us a spark these last few games,” Casey said. “Detroit fans understand the Microwave, Vinnie Johnson, and he’s sort of that. He’s been that way for us all year.

"I remember the Lakers game in the first half and he didn’t play at all in first half and came out in the second half and lost his mind. That’s his role on the team.”

Galloway tried to brush off any references to the streak, deferring questions from Fox Sports Detroit’s Johnny Kane in the postgame interview. The streak came over three games, with three made 3-pointers in each of the previous two games, against the Timberwolves and the first meeting with the Bulls and six in Sunday’s meeting.

Blake Griffin joked that it’s only two three games but acknowledged how critical it’s been in the Pistons’ recent surge.

“I’m not going to say anything to him about it,” Reggie Jackson told Kane. “He’s obviously been scorching hot. We’ve needed it and we’re going to continue to encourage him to shoot his shots.”

Galloway also has focused on the defensive end and not on his hot shooting and the way it’s helping the Pistons in their playoff push.

“Just staying ready and glad coach is giving me an opportunity to go out and do what I do,” Galloway said. “I’m coming off the bench and trying to be ammunition in any way I can.

Drummond's top player in East

Andre Drummond was named Eastern Conference player of the week after leading the Pistons to a 3-0 record last season. Drummond posted 22.3 points and 18 rebounds, with 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Drummond had 31 points and 15 rebounds against the Timberwolves and added 20 points and 24 rebounds in the win at Chicago on Friday. He leads the league in rebounds (15.2) and double-doubles (54).

