Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin shoots against Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo during the first half. (Photo: Wilfredo Lee, AP)

Miami — Twelve points. Eight points. Eight fouls.

That’s not playoff basketball — it’s almost not basketball.

The Pistons played well in the first half but had their worst third quarter of the season and collapsed in another showdown game for the playoff push.

The Miami Heat capitalized on the drought, turning a five-point halftime lead into a third-quarter blowout, dismissing the Pistons, 108-74, on Wednesday night at American Airlines Arena.

The Pistons were outscored 33-8 in the third quarter.

BOX SCORE: Heat 108, Pistons 74

It’s the second straight embarrassing loss for the Pistons (34-33), who fell to the Nets by 28 on Monday, completing a dreadful road trip that looked to be a litmus test of their playoff push.

The bigger concern is Reggie Jackson’s ankle. Jackson looked to step on Zaza Pachulia’s foot and twisted the ankle and he writhed on the court for a minute before getting up and trying to hobble to the bench. He fell and had to be helped to the locker room by the training staff.

With the loss, the Pistons stay in seventh place but the Heat (32-35) moved within two games. The Nets also lost, so the Pistons didn’t lose any ground and remained a half-game behind Brooklyn.

Blake Griffin finished with 13 points and four rebounds, Wayne Ellington had 11 points and Luke Kennard 10 for the Pistons, who face the Lakers on Friday at Little Caesars Arena. Andre Drummond ended his franchise-record-tying streak of 19 straight double-doubles after getting in early foul trouble and fouling out with just five points and nine rebounds.

The Pistons fell behind 8-0 in the first two minutes and never got into gear. The Heat pushed the lead to 30-18 after a jumper by Dwyane Wade (11 points) to end the first period. The Pistons had a 14-5 run near the end of the second, with eight points from Ellington and were within 48-44.

The Pistons got a 3-pointer from Griffin to pull within 54-49 at halftime but the Heat ran off the first 21 points of the third quarter, including a couple of technical fouls on coach Dwane Casey and Jackson, as the game was slipping away.

Bam Adebayo (10 points) had seven points during the run and Kelly Olynyk (nine points) added five. A 3-pointer by Justise Winslow (16 points) pushed the lead to 75-49 and the rout was on.

Griffin ended the scoreless streak with a pair of free throws and the Pistons didn’t score their first field goal until Thon Maker’s floater at the 2:53 mark. By then, the lead had ballooned to 79-55.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard