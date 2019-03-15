Los Angeles Lakers forward Johnathan Williams (19) and Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker (7) try to control the loose ball during the first half. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Detroit — Maybe there’s something to the home cookin’ that’s helping the Pistons during their recent spurt.

Although they had two blowout losses in their last two games, the Pistons continued on their home streak, winning their eighth straight at Little Caesars Arena, 111-97 over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

The win stopped their streak of sub-80-point games at two and nudged the Pistons (35-33) back into sixth place in the East playoff race, just percentage points ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, who were idle.

Langston Galloway had 23 points off the bench, Reggie Jackson added 20 points, five rebounds and five assists and Andre Drummond had 19 points and 23 rebounds.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 111, Lakers 97

The Pistons had a 46-40 lead at halftime but the Lakers (31-38) kept the pressure on. In the third quarter, Rajon Rondo (15 points), scored eight points, pushing a 12-5 run that pulled the margin to 60-56 at the 4:55 mark. Jackson responded with eight straight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to jump-start a 16-2 spurt and get the lead back to double digits.

Wayne Ellington hit a 3-pointer and Galloway added three free throws, but Rondo hit another drive to make it a 77-60 lead entering the fourth.

JeVale McGee (20 points) and Alex Caruso (16 points) fueled the Lakers but the Pistons got a boost from Ish Smith and the reserve group to put it away.

Observations

1. Reggie Jackson had an outstanding third quarter, with 10 of his 20 points, including eight straight, to fuel the run. Jackson was questionable to play because of his sprained right ankle, but moved well and had good range of motion when he was driving to the basket.

2. LeBron James drew applause when he walked into the arena a couple minutes into the first quarter. Donning a blue suit and glasses, James didn’t play because of “load management” and the move to lighten his playing time down the stretch of the season, as the Lakers are out of playoff pursuit in the Western Conference.

3. Pistons owner Tom Gores sat courtside and during his impromptu halftime media session reiterated his pride in the team for its recent stretch of games and the push toward the playoffs. He said he was proud of the front office and its moves to improve the roster ahead of the trade deadline.

4. Reggie Bullock made his first return to Little Caesars Arena since being dealt to the Lakers at the trade deadline. He didn’t have a happy return, with just four points on 2-of-7 shooting. He looked out-of-sorts in the Lakers offense, hitting just one 3-pointer and having to find his spots for better shot attempts.

5. The Pistons bench outplayed the Lakers reserves when it counted, led by Galloway’s sharpshooting, but the sluggish movement is becoming a concern. With a condensed schedule, they’ll have to generate more energy off the bench — such as Galloway, Ish Smith and Luke Kennard — or risk falling into bigger ruts.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard