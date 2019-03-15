LeBron James (Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo, AP)

Detroit — The Lakers are sticking to the plan.

After falling out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference, the Lakers announced that they would reduce LeBron James’ playing time. The plan was that he wouldn’t play in back-to-back games and try to stay around 32 minutes per game.

Following Thursday night’s loss at Toronto — in which James played 32 minutes — the Lakers are holding him out of Friday night’s matchup against the Pistons, citing “load management.”

It’s another break for the Pistons, who didn’t face James in the first meeting, a 113-100 Detroit loss in Los Angeles on Jan. 9.

The Pistons also could be shorthanded as Reggie Jackson, who suffered a sprained ankle in Wednesday’s loss at Miami, is listed as questionable. Jackson stepped on Zaza Pachulia’s foot and twisted his right ankle and looked to be in severe pain, writhing on the court for a minute.

He was icing the ankle in the locker room following the game but predicted he would be fine.

The Pistons’ starting backcourt could be in flux also, as Bruce Brown, also nursing a sprained ankle, is listed as probable.

