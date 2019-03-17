Detroit — After being swept by the Raptors last season, the Pistons have turned the tables — with the same coach at the helm for both winning teams.

Pistons' Blake Griffin drives around Raptors' Pascal Siakam in the first quarter. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

The Pistons surged ahead in the fourth quarter and came up big in the clutch, with a decisive 10-2 run, brushing away the Toronto Raptors, 110-107, on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

With the win, the Pistons got their first season sweep of the Raptors since 2008-09. More importantly, it increased their lead in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Pistons are in sixth place, a game ahead of the Nets and three games ahead of the Heat, with 13 games to go.

The Pistons (36-33) got 25 points and eight rebounds from Blake Griffin, 20 points and four assists from Reggie Jackson and 15 points and 17 rebounds from Andre Drummond. Kawhi Leonard had 33 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors (49-21), who were without Kyle Lowry (ankle sprain) and Serge Ibaka (suspension).

The Raptors led, 84-78, heading into the fourth quarter but the Pistons’ reserves provided momentum with a 7-0 run, with a three-point play by Zaza Pachulia (season-high 11 points) and back-to-back baskets by Langston Galloway (11 points).

That started a 14-5 run, with another two free throws each from Pachulia and Galloway and a 3-pointer by Griffin.

The Raptors regained the lead with a 7-0 run, including a 3-pointer by Fred VanVleet, a dunk by O.G. Anunoby and a pair of free throws by Leonard. After a basket by Griffin and an answer by Pascal Siakam, the Pistons answered with another 10-2 spurt, gaining the lead after Drummond hit two free throws with 1:25 left and on the ensuing possession, Drummond got a steal and passed to Wayne Ellington for an easy lay-in.

Griffin finished the run with a spinning basket and Jackson added a pair of free throws, for a 108-102 advantage. They held on in the final minute, making 4 of 6 free throws for the final margin.

Observations

► The reserve unit was good again for the Pistons, with some big contributions from some unlikely sources. The starters weren’t exceptional, but as has been the case for most of the recent streak, the reserves came up big with energy. Ish Smith came up big, with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.

► Thon Maker and Pachulia were big off the bench, chipping in six points and seven points, respectively, in their stints in the first half. Pachulia scored six straight points and provided a presence in the middle, while Maker had a highlight-reel alley-oop from Luke Kennard:

Luke Kennard tosses it up and Thon Maker does the rest! #DetroitBasketball



💻📱: https://t.co/cb8TXyNer6pic.twitter.com/DphpKf0GeU — NBA (@NBA) March 17, 2019

Neither has been a huge contributor in scoring but their contributions helped keep the Pistons close.

► Drummond and Ellington were in foul trouble early in the second quarter and had to go to the bench earlier than normal. The reserve group picked up the slack but it’s been a good combined effort between starters and reserves to keep things moving.

► Drummond surpassed 1,000 rebounds for the sixth straight season, becoming the first Pistons player to complete that feat. He’s also the eighth NBA player ever to do it, strengthening the claim he has to being one of the best rebounders of this era.

► Griffin surpassed 13,000 career points and looked more spry, after appearing to be wearing down in the previous few games.

