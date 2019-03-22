Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Richaun Holmes (21) during the first half. (Photo: Matt York, AP)

Phoenix — There wasn’t going to be a fourth-quarter fade out this time.

After Monday’s disappointing loss at Cleveland, the Pistons avoided a repeat performance, getting an inspired contribution from their bench group.

With a 17-2 run early in the fourth period, the Pistons pulled away from the Phoenix Suns and took a 118-98 victory on Thursday night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. It’s the opener of the four-game western trip, which continues Saturday at Portland.

With the win, the Pistons (37-34) increased their lead over the Brooklyn Nets to a full game and by 1½ games from the Miami Heat, whom were both idle.

Wayne Ellington had 23 points, Blake Griffin 17 points, seven rebounds and eight assists and Andre Drummond 16 points and 19 rebounds. Luke Kennard added 16 points off the bench, with the reserve group chipping in 41 points in extended play with the lopsided score in the fourth quarter.

The Suns (17-56) trailed, 87-80, after the third quarter and were within 89-84 after a jumper by Jamal Crawford at the 10:46 mark.

The Pistons responded with two free throws from Langston Galloway (eight points and five rebounds) and a highlight-reel dunk by Drummond, off a behind-the-back pass from Ish Smith (11 points), which started the decisive run.

Drummond had an alley-oop pass from Galloway and Smith had a reverse lay-in off a drive and another jumper, which made it 106-86 with 6:36 left. That helped keep some of the starters on the bench for rest, with three games in four nights on the remainder of the trip.

Observations

►Kennard found his shooting touch, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, after struggling in the past six games. He had been looking like he had tired legs but was energized and had good bounce.

► Thon Maker had good energy, having to play extended time (28 minutes) with Griffin and Drummond getting into foul trouble. He finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks and was all over court on defense. He’s finding his niche with the reserves and on the offensive end but his calling card is defense.

► Devin Booker was a menace on the offensive end, going 8-of-17, including 8-of-10 on free throws. The Pistons put Galloway and Ellington on him primarily, along with some minutes from Bruce Brown. He made some off-balance shots but for the most part, they made things difficult for him.

► Griffin and Ellington are building excellent chemistry on offense, with Griffin setting screens and Ellington getting to his spots and with a quick release, getting the shots to fall. After hitting five 3-pointers on Monday against the Cavaliers, Ellington added another six against the Suns.

► The Pistons got going on the perimeter early, with the Suns using a zone defense to deny Griffin and Drummond on the inside. Jackson and Ellington each hit two jumpers before Griffin got his first basket, a 3-pointer, at the 6:03 mark of the first quarter. The Pistons have been focusing more on zone offense and with the shots falling, they were able to get out to a good start.

