Portland — Call it the one that got away.

The Pistons looked like they would be able to steal a critical game in Portland and start their western road trip with a second win. They had a six-point lead with 4:28 left.

Then it all slipped away.

The Pistons scored just three points the rest of the way and the Blazers steamed ahead to take a 117-112 victory on Saturday night at Moda Center.

The loss drops the Pistons (37-35) into a virtual tie for sixth place with the Brooklyn Nets in the East playoff race. Detroit leads by percentage points, having played two fewer games. They continue their trip against the best two teams in the Western Conference: Sunday at Golden State and Tuesday at Denver.

Blake Griffin had 27 points and six assists, Jackson 24 points and Andre Drummond 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Trail Blazers (45-27) rallied behind Damian Lillard’s 28 points and a season-best 22 points from Al-Farouq Aminu. Aminu hit a 32-pointer and added two free throws with 5:46 left to tie it at 103 but Griffin answered with a 3-pointer and Drummond had a three-point play for a six-point cushion.

Aminu added a drive and Lillard assisted on a basket by Maurice Harkless (10 points) and Jusuf Nurkic (15 points) to tie it.

Lillard gave the Blazers the lead with a 3-pointer and was fouled, completing the four-point play and giving Portland the lead for good, with 1:37 remaining. Nurkic followed with a dunk and Langston Galloway hit a 3-pointer to pull the Pistons within 115-112 but they couldn’t get any closer.

Observations

1. Jackson returned to the location of his career-high 40-point game in November 2015. He had another good outing, with 10 points in the first quarter and 12 in the third quarter. Jackson has said in the past that he likes playing in Portland, but the stat line gives more proof: 9-of-15 field goals, 4-of-8 on 3-pointers and 24 points. He had the complete game, with the drives, 3-pointers and jumpers all falling.

2. Even without C.J. McCollum, who has a knee injury, the Blazers were effective in their backcourt, with Lillard and Curry combining to make their first eight shots and giving the Pistons fits on the perimeter. The Pistons have struggled to defend guards in recent weeks and the Blazers made plays. The Pistons could see back-to-back Curry outings, playing against Steph and the Warriors on Sunday.

3. Thon Maker had another good outing, with six points and a couple of rebounds, but his ball-hawking on defense has been his calling card. He had a highlight-reel chase-down block in the fourth quarter that helped build momentum in the Pistons’ run. All his points came on 3-pointers, with good looks from the corners beyond the arc.

4. Casey managed the reserve group well, finding the right combinations with Luke Kennard (13 points and five assists) and Langston Galloway (nine points). The reserve group contributed 37 points and Casey stayed with them down the stretch, instead of starters Bruce Brown and Wayne Ellington.

